Diana Penty went from Indian gold in Manish Malhotra saree to futuristic glam in Amit Aggarwal couture at Cannes 2026

For her appearance at the Bharat Pavilion, Diana embraced the richness of Indian craftsmanship in a breathtaking custom knit saree by Manish Malhotra . Drenched in shimmering gold, the ensemble beautifully blended traditional draping with contemporary couture aesthetics. The saree featured intricate metallic knit detailing that hugged her silhouette effortlessly, while the structured blouse added a dramatic modern touch with its sculpted puffed sleeves and plunging neckline.

Diana Penty is on a fashion roll at the Cannes Film Festival, serving one stunning look after another. On May 17, the actor delivered two striking fashion moments that highlighted her versatile style sensibility, one in a regal gold saree and the other in a contemporary couture gown. From traditional elegance to futuristic glamour, Diana proved she can pull off every look to perfection. Let’s decode her stunning outfits and take some style notes. (Also read: Huma Qureshi serves her most glamorous Cannes look yet in bold black velvet gown, says ‘catch me if you Cannes’ )

Adding fluidity and drama to the ensemble was the flowing ivory pallu adorned with delicate embellishments, which contrasted beautifully against the rich gold tones. Diana styled the look minimally, allowing the craftsmanship and texture of the saree to remain the focal point.

With softly tousled voluminous hair, bronzed glowing makeup and nude lips, she completed the look with sophistication. Posing against the sunlit Cannes backdrop, Diana looked radiant as she brought a touch of Indian gold and couture glamour to the global stage.

Futuristic glamour in Amit Aggarwal couture The anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya took to Instagram on May 17 to share exclusive pictures of Diana serving a bold couture moment on the Cannes red carpet. Dressed in a striking red-toned ensemble by Amit Aggarwal, Diana looked every bit futuristic and fierce.

Sharing the carousel of pictures, the account wrote, “Lady Di(ana Penty) is back on the Cannes red carpet with the official sponsor BMW (some of you can’t even say the full form of BMW!). Smokey eyes representing French Le cigarette economy and wet wet hair baby. She is wearing Amit Ag-GAG-rwal couture hunny. If Vecna and Goddess Venus banged on an engineered Ikat mattress, this would be the couture love child ISTG.”