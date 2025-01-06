Diljit Dosanjh Birthday: From 10 lakh Balenciaga jacket to 1.2 crore diamond watch; a look at his luxurious wardrobe

As Diljit Dosanjh turns 41, let's take a look at his stylish wardrobe. The singer captures the hearts with his melodious, toe-tapping tunes but he also enthralls the hearts of fashion enthusiasts with his high-end wardrobe. Diljit is not only a music sensation but also a sartorial icon. While he dominates the music charts, his luxuriously dapper style firmly places him on the fashion radar as well. Diljit Dosanjh spares no expense when it comes to curating his exclusive wardrobe.(Instagram)

He sets himself apart with a wardrobe that's nothing short of exclusive. Here’s a glimpse into some unique pieces that showcase his lavish style, offering a sneak peek into the world of high-end fashion he effortlessly dominates.

ALSO READ: Meet star who earned just Rs.3000 as his first salary, now owns private jet; has Rs. 172 crore net worth

Balenciaga jacket

Diljit owns an exclusive jacket from Balenciaga. The limited-edition racer jacket is available exclusively, with only 3 pieces worldwide. The jacket costs $12,300, which is approximately Rs.10,44,915. The uber-cool oversized neon yellow-back leather jacket amps up his style game.

Diamond encrusted watch

Diljit approaches his accessories game with king-like style, as he is the proud owner of a gold, diamond-encrusted piece, and the cost is sure to leave everyone dizzy in disbelief. The custom-made Audemars Piguet costs Rs.1.2 crore. He wore this watch to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he was the guest.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh is ready to take over India this weekend; looks stylish in head-to-toe Gucci. Men take notes

Gucci pendant

Continuing with his high-end style, Diljit effortlessly masters the accessory game. His collection is not just about bling and glam, but also features suave statement-making chunky pieces that elevate his overall look. Gucci’s chunky pendant chain, priced at Rs.2,40,000, is a perfect example of his bold and refined style. He carries this pendant with a fierce aplomb.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh tells PM Modi: ‘India can host music festivals bigger than Coachella’