Disha Patani embraces florals and pink as she steps out in a frilly, mini dress

Disha Patani welcomed 2025 with floral energy as she stepped out into the city in a pastel, pink dress. The breezy floral outfit indicated a much-anticipated wardrobe reset for all fashion enthusiasts, an early reminder of the incoming vibrant, spring outfits; far away from the sombre and dark layered outfits of the winter season. The outfit had a delicate, dainty feature with an emphasis on a feminine silhouette. Let’s dive into the look and look for sartorial takeaways for your first spring OOTD. Disha Patani looks pretty in pink mini dress. (PC: Instagram/varinderchawla)

More about the look

Disha Patani wore a frilly mini pink dress that’s equal part sweet and spicy. The dress had three-quarter bell sleeves for that romantic main character energy with a bold plunging v-neckline with ruffles adorning. The crisscrossed back of the dress stole the spotlight, reminding there’s always a bit of compelling chic in coy moments. Furthermore, she coordinated her fluffy pink sandals with her Fendi fur bag. Head to toe in pink, she aced the playful energy. This outfit is ideal for daytime brunch dates or picnic hangouts with girl gang.

Her hair was styled in voluminous, wavy curls and with a natural makeup look with the pink lip tint coordinating with the dress, she completed the look.

Certainly, it is a fashion inspo for the springtime. It exudes a Pinterest-y, cottage-core energy with the flowy, fit-and-flare design. Next time, when the weather gets warmer and spring is in full bloom, wear a fit-and-flare dress with plenty of frills to let your sartorial style blossom like a flower. Let your unruly curls define your natural look like Disha. Coordinate bag and shoes for the last touch of style expert. Additionally, you can choose to add dainty jewellery pieces for that extra sparkle.

More about her work

Disha Patani made her acting debut with Telugu film Loafer in 2015. While in 2016, she debuted in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was last seen on-screen in Kanguva, Kalki 2898 AD in 2024. She will be again seen next in Malang 2 and Welcome to the Jungle in 2025.

