Disha Patani slips into backless black dress that is perfect for a night out

The Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026, designed by Veronica Leoni, was a star-studded event in New York City on September 13. Some of the celebrities who attended the show included Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, actor Lily Collins, and model Emily Ratajkowski. Also read | Alia Bhatt's backless leather dress for Jigra promotions is the definition of glam. Can you guess how much it costs? PIC: Disha Patani's outfit proves that a well-chosen black dress can be a versatile and chic option for any occasion. (Instagram/ Disha Patani)

The show was also graced by actor Disha Patani, who proved a black slip dress is always the right choice. Disha's appearance at the event marked her first public outing after a firing incident near her family home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Despite which, she exuded confidence and glamour at the fashion event.

Disha Patani makes an impression in black

Disha Patani, who lives in baggy jeans and is often spotted out and about in Mumbai in casual and sporty looks, attended the Calvin Klein event wearing a black dress with spaghetti straps and low-cut neckline. She styled it with strappy black heels and almost no jewellery – she accessorised her look with a pair of dainty stud earrings.

Disha's slip dress is a great option for any dress code, especially for a night out. It plunged deep at the back as well and featured a crisscross design across her exposed back – the surprise came when Disha turned her back to the cameras in a video she shared from the event on Instagram, revealing what appeared at first to be a relatively simple black dress as something much more eye-catching.

The power of a black dress

Feeling inspired by Disha's look? To rock a black dress confidently, focus on feeling good in what you're wearing. If you need some tips to achieve a statement look, here they are: start by selecting a dress that flatters your figure, highlighting your best assets. For example, if you're petite, opt for a dress that creates a lengthening effect, like a vertical detail.

Consider shapewear or a dress with built-in support to smooth out your silhouette. Also, pick a length that makes you feel comfortable and confident. A dress that's slightly above or below the knee can be flattering on many body types.

Like Disha, choose shoes that complement your dress and occasion. Heels can elongate your legs, while loafers or sneakers can create a more relaxed look. Add pops of colour or interest with accessories, but balance them to avoid overwhelming the outfit.