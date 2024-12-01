Dua Lipa sets stage on fire in bold white shimmer dress, stylish boots for an electrifying concert performance. Watch

Dua Lipa set Mumbai on fire with her electrifying performance last night, leaving the audience in awe. The global pop sensation dazzled the stage in a white shimmer dress, exuding a stunning mix of glitz, glam, and undeniable charisma. Let's dive deeper and decode her fabulous outfit that stole the spotlight. Don't forget to take notes! (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for quirky denim at Dua Lipa’s concert. Loved her jeans? Wait till you hear the price! ) At her Mumbai concert, Dua Lipa showcased a stylish bold look(Instagram)

Dua Lipa rocks white shimmer dress

Dua Lipa, known for her fearless and experimental fashion sense, didn't disappoint her fans at her Mumbai concert. The "Levitating" singer rocked an eye-catching white monokini that featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, stylish backless detailing and a fitted bodice that perfectly highlighted her gorgeous curves. To elevate the look, she paired the monokini with a dazzling sheer dress adorned with glitter, featuring an asymmetrical hemline that added an extra flair of drama.

She accessorised her look with a pair of white knee-length boots, diamond stud earrings, and a sleek choker necklace, perfectly complementing her ensemble. Her makeup was all about glam, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of soft nude lipstick.

Her luscious tresses were styled in messy waves, left loose to cascade beautifully over her shoulders. Dua Lipa embodied the true diva she is, effortlessly blending elegance and edge for a stunning performance look.

About Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

Dua Lipa, an English and Albanian singer and songwriter, has made waves in the music industry with seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. The 29-year-old pop sensation brought her energy to Mumbai on Saturday, November 30, performing at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex as part of Zomato's Feeding India initiative. She had arrived in the city on November 28.