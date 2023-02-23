Elevate your style: Fashion tips to look taller instantly

Have you ever wished you were a bit taller? While we can't change our height, we can use fashion to create the illusion of height. With the right clothing and styling tricks, you can instantly appear taller and more confident. Fashion is usually what we feel our comfort lies in, still, there are events, and gatherings, where looking just perfect is the need of the hour. Thankfully we live in times, where there are significant hacks that can boost our looks and make us look as smashing as we want. Whether you're looking to make a statement or simply want to look your best, read on for some helpful tips on how to create the illusion of height with fashion. (Also read: How to create a personal fashion style? Check out tips and tricks )

Shruti Kaushik, Fashion Designer and Founder Fallon Studio, shared some fashion tips with HT Lifestyle on how to look taller.

1. Pointy pumps: Pumps can never disappoint. Wear nude, pink, or beige pups and pair them with long dresses with a side slit. Avoid too-shiny or glossy pumps; the simpler the better.

2. Crop tops: For all the right reasons, Ariana Grande made the crop trend a little hotter than it was before. You can wear black crop tops and pair them with not-too-skinny jeans.

3. Short hair: Although this can be a bit situational rather than immediate. But if your heart is ready, go for shorter hair. They will make your torso look a bit longer. Pair short hair, with v- necks, or short dresses if you like.

4. Cutouts and slits: You can never go wrong with a dress that has cutouts or slits. They are elegant, and hot at the same time. Wear lighter colours like beige pinks, white, dull-rose or lavender. If you live in a colder climate, pair them with long coats or boots. It's a killer combo.

5. Sarees: Agree, sarees are very event-based and are usually worn on occasions, still sarees especially the ones that are customised like hand-painted, are at the moment, a sparking trend. We all know pure silks are never out of fashion. Wear hand-painted sarees at events that call for power or dominance and pastel ones will make you look royal, beautiful, and rich.

Though these above suggestions, will uplift your entire look but remember in the end, it is the attitude that counts, and your personality. Confidence is the jewel that every girl must wear; Be your own rockstar and rule the world.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter