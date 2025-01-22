Even Atlee's watch costs a whopping 4 crore: His limited edition watch is truly a class apart with only 120 pieces made

Filmmaker Atlee recently sported a watch from Richard Mille, a Swiss luxury watch brand known for its high-end timepieces. Atlee's limited edition watch is a standout, with only 120 pieces produced, as per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches. Also read | Karan Aujla's gold and black watch not only looks expensive but costs a fortune: ₹2.18 crore to be precise Atlee's Richard Mille watch has a rose gold and black design. (Instagram/ Atlee and Richard Mille)

What's more, the highly sought-after Richard Mille RM 65-01 is worth '$450,000, approximately ₹3,89,46,000 or ₹3.89 crore', The Indian Horology shared in a recent Instagram post.

The director, known for films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, recently took to Instagram to share pictures of his all-black look, which he paired with his impressive watch.

The sporty Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Chronograph Full Rose Gold with its 44.5mm x 49.94mm tonneau-shaped case is crafted in rose gold with the inner core manufactured in carbon TPT. The skeleton dial features the baseplate, bridges, crown and chronograph buttons in a lightweight grade 5 titanium. Bright colour coding is used on the dial to identify the functions of the watch: yellow for time, green for the date display, and orange for chronograph functions.

Atlee is not the only celeb who loves Richard Mille

Atlee has been spotted wearing this luxury watch on several occasions. Back in April 2024, Atlee paid a visit to celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim, who took to Instagram to share a picture with the filmmaker with a caption that read, “Our Blockbuster @atlee47 in the house."

Atlee sported his favourite Richard Mille RM 65-01 in the picture Aalim posted. Take a look:

Atlee is not the only celebrity who loves Richard Mille watches. Rapper Jay-Z is a big fan, and is often spotted wearing unique pieces like the Richard Mille 56 watch and the RM 56-01 Tourbillon Sapphire, both costing millions. Canadian singer-rapper Drake also owns one of the 10 exclusive pieces of the RM 056 Tourbillon Sapphire.