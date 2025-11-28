Fatima Bosch pays tribute to late Queen Sirikit of Thailand after her Miss Universe win: Watch

Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, paid her respects to the Queen Mother of Thailand while on her visit following the pageant win. Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit passed away on October 24, at the age of 93, as confirmed by the Thai Royal Household Bureau at the time. The matriarch was known for her elegance and fashion sense. Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe this year.(REUTERS)

Honoring the Queen Mother’s legacy in the video, Bosch was seen folding her hands in front of the royal’s photo. She also offered a garland to the picture.

Miss Universe pays tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

Following her death in October, the Miss Universe organization celebrated the Queen Mother of Thailand’s compassion and devotion for the nation. In the new clip shared on the pageant’s social media handle, Bosch, dressed in a sheer black ensemble with pearl earrings, bowed down to the late Queen Mother’s photo. In the caption, the organization wrote, “Honoring her legacy and paying respect. In memory of Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Thailand. May her kindness and grace live on.”

Who was Queen Sirkit?

Queen Sirikit, for over four decades, travelled to the remote villages with her husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to promote developmental projects for the rural communities. With her work being televised on the screens, the royal went on to become a figure of compassion.

Apart from her immense work for the upliftment of the poor, the late Queen Mother briefly served as a regent while the King was away in the temple studying to become a Buddhist monk., as per Live Mint.

Queen Sirikit was away from the public domain for a long time. In 2012, she suffered a stroke, making her take a step back from her political position.

Fatima Bosch’s crown-winning moment

As for the pageant, Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025, marking an end to the controversial pageant. The ceremony was held in Bangkok, and Bosch first stepped into the limelight after she was publicly berated by a Thai pageant official, prompting a walkout from other contestants in her support.

In the following weeks, two judges went on to resign, one of whom accused the competition of being rigged, the BBC reported. The competition will be held in Puerto Rico next year.