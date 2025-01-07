Get active wear at 40% off on Myntra! Elevate your fitness without emptying your wallet

Why settle for boring when your workouts can be bold and your savings even bolder? Dive into Myntra’s active wear bonanza, where men’s and women’s styles are not just comfortable but fabulously discounted at 40% and above! If you’re acing it at the gym, owning your yoga mat, or strutting athleisure like a pro, this is your chance to sweat it out in style without sweating over the prices. Myntra’s active wear collection gives you the freedom to move without worrying about your budget. Get trendy activewear for men and women at 40% off on Myntra(Pexels)

From breathable fabrics to edgy designs, they’ve got everything you need to feel unstoppable, all at savings that will make your wallet do a happy dance. Because nothing feels better than smashing your fitness goals while flaunting a deal this good!

Athleisure is a lifestyle! This is your sign to toss those worn-out tees and saggy sweats and trade them in for something chic, stylish, and oh-so-comfy. With 40% off and more, you’re winning before you’ve even hit the treadmill. From vibrant colours to minimalist chic, find pieces that match your vibe and save while you’re at it. With 40% off and above, getting your dream active wear is no longer a stretch (pun intended)!

Active wear for men:

T-shirts and tanks

With a wide range of solids and bold prints, these T-shirts and tanks are designed to keep up with your pace. Beat the sweat with fabrics that breathe while you push limits. Be it lifting weights or lifting your style game, these tops never let you down.

Shorts and track pants

Conquer the treadmill or the trails with shorts that never hold you back. Prefer a relaxed vibe? Track pants that scream versatility will have you covered, from morning jogs to late-night snack runs. Who says comfort and style don’t mix?

Jackets and hoodies

Gear up for those chilly mornings with jackets that keep you warm without weighing you down. Hoodies that blend fashion and comfort are perfect for layering pre- or post-workout.

Shoes and socks

Step up your game, quite literally. These shoes provide the support you need to complete every goal. Pair them with high-performance socks for extra cushioning and comfort.

Active wear for women:

Sports bras and crop tops

These are designed for support, crafted for confidence and ensure nothing comes between you and your workout, while crop tops add a touch of sass to your sweat sessions. Comfort and style? That’s a winning combo!

Leggings and joggers

From squats to savasana, leggings that move with you are a workout essential. Joggers bring that effortless chic vibe to your athleisure wardrobe. Perfect for the gym, the grocery store, or your next series-binge.

Jackets and sweatshirts

Don’t let the cold cramp your style. These jackets and sweatshirts are as comfy as they are fashionable. Be it layering up post-yoga or heading out for a coffee run, your cosy game shall always be on point.

Shoes and accessories

Strut, sprint, or stroll, these shoes ensure every step is stylish and supported. Add a pop of personality with vibrant gym bags, headbands and more, that turn heads while you level up your fitness game.

This is your personal invite to upgrade your fitness and your style game. Myntra’s active wear sale has got your back. With 40% off and above, these deals are too good to sprint past. The clock’s ticking, and so is this sale because let’s be real, the only thing faster than your run time is the speed at which these steals are flying off the racks.

Activewear for men and women FAQs What kind of discounts can I expect on activewear? Enjoy a massive 40% off and more on a wide range of activewear for men and women. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your fitness wardrobe!

Are there specific brands included in the sale? Yes, top sportswear brands are part of this sale, offering premium-quality activewear that’s stylish, functional, and budget-friendly. Don’t miss out!

How can I ensure the right fit for activewear? Myntra offers detailed size charts and fit guides for each product, making it easy to find your perfect match. Plus, hassle-free returns mean you can shop without worry!

Are these activewear options suitable for all types of workouts? Absolutely! From yoga and running to gym sessions and athleisure looks, the collection has something for every activity and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.