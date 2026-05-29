Get glowing skin under budget: This night skincare routine under ₹1,000 actually works

Your nighttime skincare routine is as crucial for your skin as your daytime ritual. During the night, the skin repairs and renews itself, making it the perfect time to provide proper care and nourishment. Investing in a skincare routine during night helps remove the dirt, dust, oil, and makeup traces collected throughout the day while keeping the skin hydrated and fresh. Nighttime skincare routine to wake up fresh and glowing (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

And trust us, a good night skincare routine does not have to be expensive. In fact, your nighttime skincare routine can be sorted under ₹1,000. From cleansing your face with the right toner to applying a night serum or cream, your skincare routine at night has to be just perfect so you wake up to a glowing skin, that too under your budget.

We have curated this list of the top-rated skincare products that are great for a healthy nighttime skincare routine that too under ₹1,000.