Korean skincare is a popular regimen known for its multi-step approach, focusing on hydration, nourishment, and prevention. Typically, it involves several steps, including cleansing, exfoliating, toning, applying essences, serums, masks, and moisturising. Key ingredients often include hyaluronic acid, snail mucin, and botanical extracts, which aim to promote a healthy, glowing complexion. The philosophy behind it is to maintain skin health rather than just address issues, leading to a more radiant appearance over time. Get radiant glow with Korean Skin care products this Diwali at Myntra

Are you the one who desires to have glowing skin? The Korean Glass Skin Rice & Ceramide 4 Step Daily Skincare Gift Set offers a comprehensive routine for achieving that coveted luminous complexion. The pack comes in a pack of four products, which includes a soothing Rice Water & Ceramide Glass Skin Face Wash, which gently cleanses while replenishing lost ceramides, fortifying the skin’s barrier from within. Following this, the Rice Water & Ceramide Glass Skin Moisturizer provides intense hydration, enhancing the skin’s natural glow. The set also features a nourishing Rice Water & Ceramide Glass Skin Serum, designed to boost radiance and improve texture. Finally, the Rice Water & Ceramide Glass Skin Sunscreen protects against UV damage while maintaining moisture. With consistent use of these products, your skin will become stronger, more resilient, and beautifully radiant.

Key Ingredients Ceramides Preference Paraben-free Works on Age spots, fine lines and wrinkles

Quench Deep Pore Cleansing Micellar Water with Korean Ginseng (145 ml) is a gentle yet effective makeup remover designed for daily use. This cleansing water deep cleanses, tones, and refreshes the skin, ensuring that all traces of makeup and impurities are thoroughly removed without causing irritation. Formulated to preserve the skin's natural balance, it is enriched with beneficial ingredients like Cica, Korean Ginseng, Lotus Root, Calendula, and tea tree leaf oil. Together, these components work to soothe and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling clean, refreshed, and revitalised after each use.

Formulation Liquid Key Ingredient Green Tea Preference Paraben-free Skin type Oily Type Micellar

Enriched with the goodness of grape seed oil, jojoba seed oil and sunflower seed oil, dear Klairs Gentle Black Fresh Makeup Remover Cleansing Oil is a gentle, effective solution for removing makeup and impurities. Formulated with 85% natural vegetable oils, this vegan and fragrance-free cleansing oil offers a light, refreshing texture suitable for daily use. Its mild formula effortlessly dissolves makeup without stripping the skin, making it perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin. To use, apply a few pumps onto dry skin, massage gently, and rinse with water for clean, hydrated skin. This cleansing oil is an excellent first step in your skincare routine, promoting a healthy complexion.

Formulation Oil Key Ingredient Sunflower seed oil Type Cleansing oil Skin Type Normal

Works like magic on your lips, this Glowiest Korean Lip Gloss in the shade 003 Berry offers a vibrant pop of colour and a glossy finish. Each gloss comes in a convenient 4.5 ml to 5 ml size, making it easy to carry and apply on the go. Known for its long-lasting formula, this lip gloss provides an effortless glow while keeping your lips hydrated. With a cruelty-free and sustainable approach, it aligns with conscious beauty preferences. Perfect for everyday wear, this product adds a touch of glamour to any look while ensuring your lips feel soft and comfortable.

Colour shade number 003 Berry Finish Glossy Formulation Bullet Preference Cruelty-free

For the girls out there who are looking for clear skin, the SKINFOOD Lotus Root Sous Vide Mask Sheet is an excellent choice for those concerned with acne or blemishes. This single-use mask is formulated specifically for normal skin types and is dermatologically tested to ensure safety and effectiveness. Infused with lotus root extract, known for its soothing properties, it helps calm irritation and reduce redness. The unique sous vide technology enhances nutrient absorption, providing deep hydration and nourishment.

Concern Acne or blemishes Preference Dermatologically tested Skin type Normal

HK VITALS Pure Korean Skin Collagen Marine Collagen Powder is a powerful supplement designed to support anti-aging efforts. This non-vegetarian powder contains marine collagen as its key ingredient, which is known for enhancing skin elasticity and promoting a youthful glow. It’s sugar-free, making it a suitable choice for those monitoring their sugar intake. However, it’s important to note that it contains fish, so it's not suitable for vegetarians. Regular use can help improve skin texture, increase bioavailability of nutrients, and boost overall skin radiance, making it a great addition to your daily wellness routine!

Allergen Contains fish Key Ingredient Collagen Preference Sugar-free Concern Anti-ageing

The Pilgrim Vitamin C Glow Booster Regime is a complete skin care routine designed to brighten and rejuvenate your complexion. This korean skin care set includes three key products:

Secrets of Jeju Island Volcanic Lava Ash Face Wash (100 ml): This cleanser helps to unclog pores and remove impurities, preparing your skin for the following steps. The second one is Secrets of Jeju Island Vitamin C Face Serum (30 ml): Packed with Vitamin C, this serum enhances firmness and elasticity, fights environmental damage, and promotes a radiant glow.

The last but not the least is Secrets of Jeju Island White Lotus Natural Face Mist & Toner (100 ml): This mist not only hydrate but also refreshes tired skin, providing a soothing touch throughout the day.

Together, this regime hydrates, fights acne breakouts, and rejuvenates your skin, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to achieve a brighter and healthier complexion.

Key Ingredient Hyaluronic Acid Preference Sulphate-free Sustainable Regular

If you are looking for something that will make sure that people will ask you when you are there, then this one is a must for you. This PeTA approved LuxaDerme Glass Skin Korean Facial Kit Combo comes with 4 Pcs of Cleansing Scrub With Apricot Seed , 4 pcs of Bio Cellulose Sheet Mask and 4 pcs of Booster Cream With Shea Butter.

Key Ingredient Niacinamide Preference Cruelty-free Concern Hydration Skin Type Combination

If you are also looking for a solution for achieving the coveted Korean glass skin look, then the Globus Naturals Set of 5 Rice Ceramide Combo is good to go. This comprehensive set includes a Rice Ceramide Face Wash (75g) that gently cleanses while providing a skin-lightening formula, a Rice Ceramide Face Cream (50g) that enhances hydration and improves texture, and a Rice Ceramide Face Serum (30g) that nourishes and helps diminish blemishes. Additionally, the Rice & Sugar Face Scrub (50g) exfoliates to promote a brighter complexion, while the Rice Ceramide Face Toner (100ml) refreshes and prepares your skin for further treatment. Enriched with rice, diamond powder, coffee, and sugar, this combo is ideal for dry, dull, and rough skin, working together to enhance moisture, improve texture, and achieve a glowing, blemish-free appearance.

Key Ingredient Ceramides Preference Paraben-free Formation Non-sticky

We are sure that you will be in love with the new addition in your daily life. The Pilgrim 24K Gold Gel Face Wash is a luxurious addition to your skincare routine. Enriched with Korean White Lotus and lactic acid, this face wash not only cleanses your skin but also brightens and rejuvenates it. The gel formula gently removes impurities while the lactic acid helps to exfoliate and refine skin texture. The infusion of 24K gold provides a radiant glow, making your complexion appear more vibrant and youthful. Ideal for all skin types, this face wash leaves your skin feeling fresh, hydrated, and beautifully radiant after every use. Experience a touch of luxury with each cleansing ritual!

Concern Brightening Key Ingredient 24k Gold Formation Gel Type Face Wash

With a wide range of Korean skincare products, you will be able to get glass-like skin for sure. Experience the richness of luxury by following the skin care regime that will make you look younger than ever.

Similar Articles For You

Best hair colours from top brands like L’oreal, Streaks, Garnier and many more at Myntra

Best athleisure outfits for men and women: Best styles on Myntra; Shop top picks right here!

Best anarkali kurtas in trendy styles: Refresh your ethnic wardrobe under ₹2200 with Libas, Biba, and House of pataudi

Frequently Asked Questions About Korean Beauty Products Where to buy Korean skin care products? When it comes to buying original Korean beauty products, then you should be extra cautious. Make sure that you are buying it from a genuine seller.

Is Korean skincare expensive? While Korean skin care products are known for their affordability, there are some of the products that come in the luxurious segment with a little higher price tag. You should look for a range of options before selecting one.

Why is Korean skin care so good? Korean skincare products are made with dedication and thorough research and development. The products are often innovative and come with gentle care.

Do Korean skin care products work only for Asian skin? Korean skin care products have no exclusivity for Korean or Asian people, rather they are conceived in Korea.

Do Korean products cause acne? No! Polyhydroxy Acids(PHAs) and salicylic acid are among some of the formulations that are gentle exfoliants that are suitable for sensitive skin. They remove dead skin cells and unclog pores without irritation. This penetrates pores to dissolve excess sebum and dead skin- which cause acne.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.