Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get up to 80% off on sunglasses, perfumes, and makeup on Amazon Freedom Festival

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:00 am IST

If you are looking to buy fashion accessories like sunglasses, perfumes, and makeup products, you're at the right place.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

J+S Premium Military Style Classic Aviator Sunglasses, Polarized, 100% UV protection for Men Women (Medium Frame - Black Frame/Black Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voyage Round Non-Polarized Sunglasses for Men & Women (2036MG2977, 58, Black & Silver)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹957

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Louis Kouros Cayenne Square Classic 4413 sunglasses | Gold Frame | Blue Gradient Lens | Mirror Lens | 400 UV Protected | For Men & Women | Medium View Details checkDetails

₹1,713.9

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack 100% UV protected CatEye Sunglasses View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Women Gu7733 Gold/Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses Blue One Size View Details checkDetails

₹4,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bentley For Men Intense Eau De Parfum - 100Ml (For Men, Oriental, Liquid) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum 50 ml - Intense Mens Cologne - Spicy & Seductive Fragrance for Date Night - Lasting Wear - Irresistible Luxury Perfumes for Men View Details checkDetails

₹7,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz View Details checkDetails

₹6,675

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,485

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette 41.6 g (Shade-02+03) Multicolor Satin Finish View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 18 shades, Long wearing and Easily Blendable Eye with Shimmary & Matte finish, Forever Flawless Affinity - 20g View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INSIGHT Pro Concealer Palette - Concealer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Foundation Blender Brush for Makeup View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

URBANMAC Fiber Bristle Makeup Brushes Set Tool Pro Foundation Eyeliner Eyeshadow (Black) with Sponge Puff- Black, 10 Pieces View Details checkDetails

₹255

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Freedom Festival that is scheduled to start July 31 onward is the perfect time for you to invest in buying your favourite fashion accessories like sunglasses, makeup, and perfumes. The Freedom sale will focus on amazing deals and offers across these categories, along with an instant discount of 10% on transactions made using SBI cards.

Amazon Freedom Sale on perfumes, makeup, and sunglasses
Amazon Freedom Sale on perfumes, makeup, and sunglasses

To help you pick the best and right items, here is a list of fashion accessories that you can get and make the most of your day.

Sunglasses for Men at Amazon Freedom Sale

Upgrade your look this Amazon Freedom Sale with stylish sunglasses for men. From sporty wraparounds to classic aviators and wayfarers, explore top brands offering up to 70% off. Whether you're heading for a road trip or just want to amp up your everyday style, grab UV-protected and polarized sunglasses at unbeatable prices. Flaunt your attitude with functional fashion picks that keep your eyes safe and style on point. Don’t miss the hottest eyewear deals this season.

1.

J+S Premium Military Style Classic Aviator Sunglasses, Polarized, 100% UV protection for Men Women (Medium Frame - Black Frame/Black Lens)
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Voyage Round Non-Polarized Sunglasses for Men & Women (2036MG2977, 58, Black & Silver)-Pack of 1
Loading Suggestions...

3.

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart
Loading Suggestions...

Sunglasses for Women at Amazon Freedom Sale

Turn heads this Amazon Freedom Sale with chic sunglasses for women. Discover elegant cat-eyes, oversized frames, and trendy round glasses at jaw-dropping discounts. Whether you love subtle glam or bold fashion, shop from premium and budget-friendly brands, offering up to 70% off. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and UV protection while making a bold statement. Stock up your summer accessories with must-have sunglasses that elevate every outfit. Style your freedom with these fashionable deals!

4.

Louis Kouros Cayenne Square Classic 4413 sunglasses | Gold Frame | Blue Gradient Lens | Mirror Lens | 400 UV Protected | For Men & Women | Medium
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

6.

GUESS Women Gu7733 Gold/Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses Blue One Size
Loading Suggestions...

Perfumes for Men at Amazon sale

Smell irresistible this Amazon Freedom Sale with luxury and affordable perfumes for men. Choose from musky, woody, and fresh aqua fragrances from top international and Indian brands at massive discounts. Whether you want something for everyday wear or a signature scent for special occasions, there’s a perfect match waiting. Grab long-lasting, bold scents that leave a powerful impression. Don’t let these freedom-packed deals slip away—shop your favorite perfumes before they vanish from the shelves!

7.

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Bentley For Men Intense Eau De Parfum - 100Ml (For Men, Oriental, Liquid)
Loading Suggestions...

9.

Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum 50 ml - Intense Mens Cologne - Spicy & Seductive Fragrance for Date Night - Lasting Wear - Irresistible Luxury Perfumes for Men
Loading Suggestions...

Perfumes for Women during Amazon sale

Indulge in captivating fragrances this Amazon Freedom Sale with the best perfumes for women. From floral and fruity to sensual oriental notes, explore high-end and budget-friendly options with amazing offers. Whether you prefer sweet elegance or bold charm, there’s a scent to match your mood. Shop irresistible deals on long-lasting perfumes from brands you love. Unleash your inner diva with every spray—grab your signature scent while the Freedom Sale brings the best prices of the year.

10.

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women
Loading Suggestions...

12.

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Women)
Loading Suggestions...

Lipsticks at Amazon Freedom Sale

Pout perfect this Amazon Freedom Sale with stunning lipsticks at irresistible prices. Choose from matte, glossy, satin, and liquid finishes in every shade—from bold reds to nude browns and trending mauves. Explore combos, singles, and top brands offering up to 60% off. Whether it's everyday office wear or glam nights out, pick lipsticks that stay all day and slay every look. Stock your makeup pouch now before the shades go out of stock—limited-time beauty steals await!

13.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick
Loading Suggestions...

14.

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women

Loading Suggestions...

15.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
Loading Suggestions...

Eyeshadow Palettes at Amazon sale

Create magic with your eyes this Amazon Freedom Sale by shopping gorgeous eyeshadow palettes at slashed prices. From nude neutrals to bold pops of color, get palettes for every occasion and skin tone. Explore pigment-rich, blendable formulas from popular brands with discounts up to 60%. Whether you're going subtle for work or dramatic for parties, unleash your inner artist. It’s time to upgrade your eye game with Freedom Sale’s dazzling beauty deals. Shop before they’re gone!

16.

MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette,
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Makeup Tools at Amazon Freedom Sale

Achieve a flawless finish this Amazon Freedom Sale with top-rated makeup tools at huge discounts. Shop premium brushes, sponges, eyelash curlers, and beauty blenders starting at unbelievable prices. Whether you’re a pro or a beginner, find essential tools for smooth application, blending, and precision. From brush sets to grooming kits, upgrade your vanity with must-have tools that do the job right. Hurry, the best deals won’t last—grab your makeup essentials while the Freedom Sale is on!

19.

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler
Loading Suggestions...

20.

Swiss Beauty Foundation Blender Brush for Makeup
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best protein powders under 5000 at up to 50% off during Amazon Freedom Festival that starts in 2 days

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Get up to 70% off on t-shirts for women

FAQ for Sunglasses, perfumes, makeup

  • When is Amazon Freedom Sale starting?

    Amazon Freedom Sale is starting July 31 onward.

  • How do I choose the right perfume for me?

    Consider your personality, the occasion, and scent preferences (floral, woody, citrus, etc.). Try testers before buying and observe how it smells after a few hours.

  • What's the difference between Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette?

    Eau de Parfum has a higher concentration of fragrance oils and lasts longer than Eau de Toilette, which is lighter and more subtle.

  • Where should I apply perfume for a longer-lasting scent?

    Apply on pulse points – wrists, neck, behind ears, and inside elbows. Avoid rubbing it in, as it can break down the fragrance.

  • How do I clean and care for my sunglasses?

    Use a microfiber cloth and lens cleaner. Avoid harsh chemicals and store them in a case when not in use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Get up to 80% off on sunglasses, perfumes, and makeup on Amazon Freedom Festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On