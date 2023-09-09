GQ Best Dressed 2023: The night was star-studded in Mumbai as the A-listers of the Bollywood fraternity dropped by to add more glam to the event. Friday saw the celebrities in Mumbai walking the red carpet at GQ Best Dressed 2023 as they brought their top fashion game to the event. From Tamannaah Bhatia to Alaya F to Rakul Preet Singh, the evening was as star-studded as it can get. Some of the most fashionable stars walked the red carpet and made the audience drool. let's take a look at who wore what at the event. GQ Best Dressed 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Alaya F and others add glam to the night(Instagram)

Tamannaah looked like a diva in a bright purple sequined gown. The leather gown with a shimmery detail hugged her shape as she posed and smiled for the cameras. The sleeveless gown featured a halter neckline and cut-out details at the shoulders. In a statement neck choker and matching stilettos, Tamannaah added more glam to the night.

Rakul Preet Singh's black sequined dress featured a turtle neckline and full sleeves. The dress came with a risque backless detail as it cascaded to a bodycon pattern till her knees. Rakul Preet posed in her signature smile as she looked glam as ever.

Fatima Sana Shaikh chose black as the go-to colour for making an appearance at the red carpet at the event. The actor picked a silk black gown with a closed neckline featuring silver embellishments, full sleeves and cascading to pleated details below the waist.

Alaya F looked stunning as ever in a white satin off-shoulder gown with corset details and a folded detail in one side below the waist, featuring one thigh slit.

Mouni Roy dropped by at the event with husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni looked stunning in a silver risque gown with a cross neckline and cut details at the torso. Suraj complemented Mouni in a white shirt, teamed with a black suit and a black tie.

