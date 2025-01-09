Hardik Pandya flaunts a sizzling Patel Philippe watch worth more than 1 crore. Check it out

A watch is more than just a functional timepiece; it is a sartorial statement. Hardik Pandya was recently spotted sporting a luxurious Patek Philippe watch. Let’s take a look at the fashion accessory and how much it costs. Hardik Pandya's ensemble was casual, but the watch did all the heavy lifting when it came to style.(Instagram)

Hardik Pandya's luxurious watch

As per Instagram page, The Indian Horology, Hardik Pandya wore Patek Philippe's Aquanaut watch in Rose Gold. Patek Philippe is a Swiss luxury watch brand. Hardik wore Patek Philippe's Aquanaut collection, which is all about elegant sports watches.

The watch's bezel is fixed 18kt rose gold. The soft rose gold contrasts with the rugged dark brown colour of the dial and the strap. The dial had a grid-like pattern while the straps featured a textured pattern.

The watch as per Indian Horology's data, retails for $78,240 which is approximately Rs.67,19,000. While the market price is even higher at $130,000 which is roughly Rs. 1,11,65,000.

Hardik Pandya, as a sportsman wearing it, highlights the perfect fusion of performance and functionality with luxury. It emphasises that even in the world of sports, amidst all the gritty sweat and hard work, high-end style prevails, often through the subtle elegance of a simple timepiece.

Who all own Patek Philippe watches

Patek Philippe boasts a vast collection of luxury watches, many of which are favoured by A-list celebrities. Anant Ambani was seen wearing the Grandmaster Chime, widely regarded as one of the most complex wristwatches ever created. This watch took over 100,000 hours to design and craft. The watch has a market value of ₹66 crore, while its retail price is ₹18 crore.

Mark Zuckerberg has also been spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Calatrava Perpetual Calendar, which is priced at approximately ₹1 crore. Even Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, owns a Patek Philippe Cubitus 5822P, valued at around ₹2 crore.

