How a Delhi woman recreated Radhika Merchant's Haldi flower dupatta in 12 hours for 2,000: Watch

Remember Radhika Merchant's beautiful flower dupatta she wore for her Haldi ceremony with Anant Ambani? A Delhi-based fashion and beauty influencer, Arushi Pahwa, has recreated the statement piece for under ₹2,000. Read on to know all the details. (Also Read | Sara Tendulkar's beautiful floral lehenga can fund your summer Europe trip! Can you guess the price?) Delhi influencer recreates Radhika Merchant's Haldi flower dupatta. (Instagram)

How a Delhi influencer made Radhika Merchant's flower dupatta

Arushi Pahwa shared a video on Instagram in which she showed the entire process of making Radhika Merchant's viral flower dupatta. "WATCH How I Made Radhika Merchant's flower Dupatta Under ₹2,000," she captioned the post. The influencer revealed in the clip that she made the piece for under ₹2k and spent over 12 hours to make it.

Arushi shared how she visited many shops in Delhi, including Chandni Chowk and Moti Nagar, to get the dupatta created. However, the shopkeepers either quoted her a price of ₹15,000 or said no. So, she decided to make the floral piece by herself. She visited the Chattarpur Phool Mandi to buy flowers for her dupatta and began the painstaking process.

The video shows Arushi making 2 metre-long flower strands using a needle, thread, and flowers. The influencer stitched each strand by hand. In total, she created 12 strands and stitched them together in a zig-zag pattern. She also made the borders of the dupatta with Marigold flowers.

In the end, the influencer recreated Radhika's Haldi look by wearing a sleeveless yellow blouse and a matching tulle lehenga, which she styled with her recreated flower dupatta. Like Radhika, Arushi wore white flower earrings, a necklace, and a haath phool for the inspired look.

How did the internet react?

Netizens complimented Arushi for her efforts. One user said, "Love it." Another commented, "Appreciate your efforts." A user joked, "This is the only jewellery of Radhika Merchant we can afford." A few followers also suggested Arushi to make the dupatta using artificial flowers to create an evergreen piece.

About Radhika Merchant's wedding

Radhika Merchant tied the knot with Anant Ambani on July 12. The couple's wedding was a grand affair attended by celebrities, politicians, and global leaders.