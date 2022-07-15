HT India's Most Stylish Awards: Gauahar Khan raises hotness quotient in bold bustier silver blue mermaid gown

Flaunting contemporary unique design with aesthetics of feminine sensuality, Bollywood hottie Gauahar Khan turned host for Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022 and our hearts skipped a beat as we saw the diva raise the hotness quotient in a bold bustier silver and blue mermaid gown. Looking exotic, Gauahar made jaws drop as she channelled her inner Disney princess but with a modern twist and slew the red carpet look in the gown.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet show the sensational host putting her sartorial foot forward and the shutterbugs could not keep calm. The pictures and videos feature the diva donning a body-hugging gown that came with a see-through mesh neckline that ended in silver, shell-shaped bustier to ooze oomph.

It extended into a blue sequinned skirt that flaunted her curves before ending in ruffles that trailed a little behind her. Pulling back her sleek tresses, Gauahar completed her attire with a pair of silver heels and accessorised her look only with a pair of silver dangler earrings and a finger ring, to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

Gauahar Khan turns host for Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022 (HT)

Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, blue eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Gauahar set the Awards night on fire. She was styled by fashion stylist Devki Bhatt.

Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers is back with its latest edition. This time, we set the bar even higher by welcoming people from all spheres of life, including the A-list of Bollywood, sports stars, business leaders and fashion industry doyens.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more fashion updates on Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.