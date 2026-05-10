I was looking for badminton shoes from top brands and found these 5 best deals at up to 80% off
Looking for badminton shoes on sale? These five picks from popular brands bring comfort, grip, support, and seriously good discounts.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Reebok Courtflex Men Blue Badminton Shoes | 8 UK (9 US)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Finding good badminton shoes can feel confusing once you start scrolling through endless options online. Some look great but lack grip, while others feel too stiff for quick movement on court. I was hunting for reliable pairs from popular sports brands and came across some genuinely good deals with discounts reaching up to 80%. The list includes options from Reebok, Asics, Puma, Boldfit, and Nivia, covering everything from lightweight trainers to supportive court shoes for regular games. A good badminton shoe can make a noticeable difference during fast rallies, sudden turns, and long practice sessions. These picks balance comfort, cushioning, stability, and value, making them worth checking out if you want footwear that works hard without making your wallet cry.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
3 things to keep in mind while picking the right badminton shoes
Court grip matters
Badminton involves quick side movements, sudden stops, and fast direction changes. Look for shoes with strong rubber soles and good traction so you do not end up slipping during intense rallies.
Comfort and cushioning are important
A shoe that feels too hard can leave your feet sore after a long game. Soft cushioning and proper ankle support help absorb impact and keep movement comfortable during practice or matches.
Pick shoes based on how often you play
Occasional players can go for lighter, budget-friendly options, while regular players should invest in durable pairs with better support, stability, and breathable materials for longer use.
My top 5 picks on great deals and from top-rated brands
Built for quick court movement, these Reebok Courtflex badminton shoes combine grip, comfort, and lightweight support for indoor games. The breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool during long rallies, while the padded collar and secure lace-up fit add stability during fast direction changes. A practical pick for regular practice sessions and match days.
2. ASICS Mens Gel-COURTMOV Black/Faded Orange Badminton Shoes - 10 UK (1071A083.003)
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The ASICS Gel Courtmov badminton shoes are made for players who want a steady grip and lasting comfort during indoor games. The gum rubber outsole gives better traction on court surfaces, while the breathable mesh upper keeps things light and comfortable. Great for badminton, squash, or volleyball sessions that stretch across the day.
The Puma Badminton Smash Sprint indoor shoes are designed for quick footwork and comfortable movement during fast-paced games. The lightweight textile upper keeps the fit breathable, while the rubber sole offers a reliable grip on indoor courts. With a clean, sporty look and supportive feel, these shoes work well for regular badminton practice sessions.
These Boldfit badminton shoes are made for players who want lightweight comfort without spending too much. The breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool during long games, while the non-marking anti-skid sole offers reliable grip on indoor courts. Flexible, supportive, and easy to wear, they also work well for pickleball, squash, and tennis sessions.
The Nivia Flash 2.0 badminton shoes bring together comfort, grip, and everyday court support in a lightweight design. The mesh and synthetic upper keep airflow comfortable during long matches, while the cushioned EVA insole adds softness underfoot. Suitable for badminton, pickleball, padel, and other indoor court games with quick movement.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More
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