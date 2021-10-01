Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Indian model Pranav Bhargav features in Dolce & Gabbana campaign with his ‘icon’
  • ‘Really amazing’: Indian model Pranav Bhargav can't hold his excitement as he features in Dolce & Gabbana Autumn campaign alongside David Gandy, Omar Sesay, Jack Buchanan, Michael Yerger and others
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST

As the Covid-19 lockdown lifts and fashion shows come back to life, Indian male faces scorching the international runway is only rising and Indian model Pranav Bhargav's latest Autumn campaign for Dolce & Gabbana is enough to back our claim. A known face in the world of luxury fashion shows, few know who Pranav idolises.

Taking to his social media handle, Pranav shared two pictures from the shoot that gave a glimpse of the Italian luxury fashion house's upcoming collection in menswear. In the recent Dolce & Gabbana Autumn campaign, the Indian home-grown male model was seen rubbing shoulders on the international circuit with models Nic Minwoo and Jack Buchanan while model Omar Sesay, Survivor: Ghost Island contestant Michael Yerger and English supermodel David James Gandy too were seen sharing the frame, all together.

The first picture showed Pranav flaunting his dapper look in a blue turtleneck, layered with a checkered blazer and paired with striped pants. In the following picture, he was featured donning a white ribbed turtleneck, layered with a black blazer teamed with a pair of black and white striped pants and a pair of leopard print loafers.

He shared in the caption, “Really amazing to be part of this @dolcegabbana campaign #DGFW21 with these talented people. Shot and directed by the legend @marianovivanco Styled by one of the best @wayperry_edit Assisted by- @styledbyeoin (sic).”

Unable to hold his excitement on being featured with his “icon”, Pranav told TOI, “Shooting the Dolce and Gabbana Autumn campaign was a really amazing experience. It was incredible working with David Gandy and photographer Mariano Vivanco. David is such a gentleman and an inspiration to me. He is an icon in the fashion industry and it was an honour to work alongside him.”

