India's latest young star, Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan wows in black suit, aces casual power dressing

Kalyani Priyadarshan recently attended the Meta Festival India in Bangalore. She shared a post on her Instagram on September 7, expressing gratitude for being a speaker at the event, talking about social media's promising role in spreading positivity among users. Kalyani aced the casual power dressing style with this ensemble. (PC: Instagram)



ALSO READ: Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals Dulquer Salmaan's call to her before Lokah Chapter 1 release: ‘Don't even look at numbers’



She captioned, "Throwing it back to the Meta Festival India in Bangalore. It was special to speak about how we can create more positivity on social media, and how important it is to notice the good that’s already out there. Grateful for the chance to be part of that conversation ( and to visit the Meta offices in Bangalore! ) @meta'

Her event outfit gracefully struck the perfect balance between power dressing style and a subtle artistic touch. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and how you, too, can pull off a similar Kalyani-inspired OOTD for your next event.

What was her look?

Kalyani chose a tailored black blazer with padded shoulders and loose-fitting black trousers. What set this seemingly simple blazer-and-trouser duo apart was the artistic 3D embellishment, also known as applique work, attached to her blazer. The designs looked like blooming white dandelions. For footwear, she opted for open-toed heels. Her makeup was minimalistic, not too bold, while her hair was styled in loose waves, a sharp contrast to the usual sleek pulled-back buns many may pair with suits. This look is an excellent example of casual power dressing done right with style.

Styling takeaway

Suits, blazers, trousers, waistcoats, and vests are the signature pieces of formal events. These clothing items, when styled together, capture sharp tailoring and no-nonsense silhouettes, embodying the iconic power dressing style. They exude professionalism and confidence.

But here’s where Kalyani’s casual power dressing added a playful twist. Between the dandelion 3D embellishments attached to her blazer and her romantic, wavy hair, this look reminded us that your regular power dressing moment doesn’t have to be so uptight all the time.

There’s enough artistic flexibility to make your look both commanding and approachable at the same time. In other words, there’s power in elegance. So next time you think of donning a suit for any formal occasion, consider adding volume to your curls and choosing blazers with applique work. Other interesting additions to your blazer/trousers can also be tassels or mirrorwork along the hemlines. Sequin along the broad lapels of the blazer also works well.

More about her work front

The Tamil actor was recently seen in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. She also has Genie and Vaan in her pipeline, with release dates in October and November of this year, respectively. Kalyani will shortly reunite with Dulquer again after Lokah Chapter 1 in Vaan.