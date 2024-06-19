Influencer Komal Pandey channels birthday babygirl in risque black cut-out dress; netizens call it a fail

Fashion influencer Komal Pandey recently celebrated her birthday. Komal is known for her prowess in experimenting with sartorial choices, seamlessly mixing contemporary and ethnic styles, and her liking for risque outfits. She chose another daring look for her birthday - a black cut-out dress. Keep reading as we decode her look and find out how the internet reacted to her birthday dress. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh wore a massive ₹1.2 crore diamond-encrusted watch to create history on Jimmy Fallon's show: Details) Influencer Komal Pandey wears a risque black cut-out dress on her birthday. (Instagram)

Komal Pandey wears a risque gown for her birthday

Komal Pandey celebrated her birthday on June 18. Her close friends, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, attended the bash. For the occasion, Komal chose a black bodycon gown from the shelves of designer Anuj Madaan's eponymous label. The ensemble features a strapless neckline that flaunted the 30-year-old influencer's decolletage. Additionally, the side cut-outs exposed the bodice and added a risque touch. Lastly, the shimmering sequin embellishments, floor-length hem, a thigh-high slit on the side, and the figure-hugging silhouette made it a party look.

Komal accessorised the ensemble with a single-strand choker necklace, a black leather mini bag, and black stilettos. Meanwhile, for the makeup, she chose winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, bold red lips, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. A side-parted, pulled-back bun rounded off her hairdo.

How did the internet react to Komal Pandey's birthday outfit?

Netizens had a mixed reaction to Komal Pandey's birthday ensemble. While many of the influencer's fans complimented her, others said they did not enjoy this look. One user wrote, "You look so much better in other outfits even in simple videos. How come YOU chose this outfit? It's not looking good." Another commented, "This outfit is not giving!"

A fan defended Komal's OOTD and wrote, "Whoever said that this dress is not giving was seriously disturbed...I love every bit of it…it's high time people start appreciating experimental outfits that break the stereotypes...be one of your own kind. Happy birthday BBG."

Some fans also pointed out the faults with the editing. One wrote, "The editor must hate her ears." Another commented, "Why is the ear blurred in the 4th picture?"