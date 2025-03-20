‘Thode kam nahi hai?’: Influencer trolls Veer Pahariya for wearing 3 luxury bracelets, actor responds

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya became the talk of the internet after videos of him doing the hook step from the song Rang went viral. He has now captured a celebrity jewellery influencer's attention. In a video shared by Priyanshu Goel on March 18, Veer can be seen wearing three Van Cleef bracelets, which the influencer called ‘excess rather than elegance’. Veer Pahariya wears 3 Van Cleef bracelets to Rasha Thadani's party.

Also Read | Nita Ambani nails the less is more statement as she meets with Vikas Khanna at Antilia in a peach suit. Pics

Veer Pahariya trolled for stacking luxurious bracelets

Priyanshu criticised Veer Pahariya for stacking 3 Van Cleef bracelets and posted the video with the comment, “Thode kam nahi hai aur 2-3 pehn lete sir (Aren't they too few? Could have worn 2-3 more sir.” He captioned the clip, “Veer Pahariya’s choice of stacking three Van Cleef bracelets leaned more towards excess than elegance. While Van Cleef’s Alhambra is undoubtedly iconic, layering multiple identical pieces can sometimes feel repetitive rather than refined.”

The influencer added, “A more curated approach perhaps mixing different textures or adding a watch for contrast—could have made the look more intentional. What are your thoughts?” While stacking bracelets is quite a common trend, the influencer said that Van Cleef's iconic Alhambra shouldn't be worn the same way.

Veer's comment under the post.

Meanwhile, many Instagram users reacted to the clip, including Veer. The actor dropped a heart emoji in the comments. One user commented, “@veerpahariya kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehena (People will say something; it's their job to say.” A comment read, “The bracelets lost their appeal by being stacked like this.”

Veer wore the jewellery with a black crew neck T-shirt featuring a print of Rasha Thadani's Uyi Amma song. He paired it with black denim cargo pants, a gold bracelet watch, a messy hairdo, and a trimmed beard look. He had worn the outfit to Rasha's birthday bash.

About Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force. Directed by Abhishek Kapur, the war film also starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. He is the son of business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya and Smriti Sanjay Shinde, the founder of Sobo Films. His brother, Shikhar Pahariya, is dating actor Janhvi Kapoor.