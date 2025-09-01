Isha Ambani's simple outfits and no-makeup look bring chill vibes to holiday with husband Anand Piramal and friends

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal, recently travelled out of the country to enjoy a vacation with their close friends. A fan page shared pictures from their holiday. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal hang out with their friends on a recent holiday.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's vacation with friends

The pictures show Isha and Anand chilling with their friends, going on hikes, and enjoying fun activities. In one of the photos, Isha can be seen posing with her friend on a seaside cliff during an early morning hike. In another click, she lounged with another friend in a garden. The post also features a selfie of Isha's gang, and two other photos with her girlfriends during casual outings.

What did Isha Ambani wear on her vacation

Isha Ambani's sartorial collection boasts designer wear and couture looks. However, the entrepreneur also champions laidback style during her lowkey outings, including this vacation with friends. For the morning hike, Isha wore grey-coloured shorts and a relaxed-fit cotton white tee with a crew neckline and half-length sleeves. She paired the outfit with pink sports shoes, her hair tied in a messy knot, and a makeup-free bare face.

For another occasion, Isha slipped into a bright pink breezy, chiffon ensemble featuring a kurta and palazzo pants set. She styled the ensemble with teardrop earrings, no-makeup makeup look, loose centre-parted tresses, and a bindi.

For her outing with friends, Isha wore a white sweatshirt featuring a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, a drop shoulder design, and a relaxed silhouette. She rounded off the ensemble with light blue denim mom jeans, centre-parted wavy tresses, diamond earrings, glossy brown lip shade, and a dewy base.

About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, who is the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, who serve as the vice chairman and chairperson of Piramal Group, respectively. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. They became parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.