Jacqueline Fernandez is the epitome of strength in this workout video | Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work on her fitness routine. Jacqueline's fitness mantra is short, simple and effective – she believes in keeping it super intense. Jacqueline's Instagram profile is a plethora of snippets from her fitness diaries, her professional work and glimpses of her personal life with her family and friends. Jacqueline's fitness trainer Shivohaam also keeps sharing sneak peeks from her workout diaries on his respective Instagram profile to share fitness inspo with her fans.

Jacqueline is back to the grind after spending new year in style. The actor hit the gym a day back and slayed her fitness routine to perfection. With a range of workouts, Jacqueline gave us fresh fitness goals to refer to for this new year. The actor kickstarted the weekend on a fitness high as she aced several workout routines. Shivohaam shared a short video compilation of Jacqueline’s Saturday workout routine and it is making us look too bad. In the video, the actor can be seen starting her workouts with lunges, while holding dumbbells in both hands. Then she can be seen performing squats, with dumbbell as the prop and the extra weight. In the later part of the video, Jacqueline can be seen working on her leg muscles by performing one leg lunges. With the video, Shivohaam wrote about the dedication and focus that the actor has for her fitness - “It's the culmination of every drop of sweat and every second of hard work that's makes you who you are, you are strong. Jacqueline Fernandez, keep it up. Proud to be your coach.”

The workout routine performed by Jacqueline, comes with multiple health benefits. Lunges help in targeting a range of muscles including abdominals, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and the calves. It also helps in toning the body and building strength. Dumbbell squats, on the other hand, help in strengthening the lower body and the core muscles. Performing one leg lunges help in stabilising the muscles, and boosting balance, coordination and posture.