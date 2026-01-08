Jemimah Rodrigues stuns in black sculpted gown for new photoshoot, proves her style is as strong as her cricket game

Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian cricketer, proves she can score not just on the pitch but also in the world of fashion. The 25-year-old athlete recently stole the spotlight with a stunning cover shoot for Elle magazine, looking stylish in a black sculpted gown. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor steps out bare-faced in Mumbai, fans hail her as Bollywood’s ‘true natural beauty’ | See video ) Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues stuns in a black sculpted gown for a magazine cover.(Instagram/@elleindia)

Jemimah Rodrigues stuns in black sculpted gown

Jemimah, whom we are used to seeing in her Indian cricket jersey or in casual jeans-and-tee ensembles, completely switched things up to showcase her glamorous side. For the cover shoot, she wore a striking black dress from the shelves of the brand Chorus World.

The gown features an off-shoulder design with an uneven hemline, sleeveless detailing, and a bodycon sculpted fit that perfectly hugs her curves. The short hemline is adorned with delicate fringes that cascade to the bottom, adding a dramatic, playful touch to the overall look.

How she styled her look

She accessorised her look with a metallic, sleek golden choker necklace, a pair of golden hoop earrings, a stylish silver wristwatch, and classic black heels. Her makeup was understated yet elegant, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, softly blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick that complemented the overall look.

Jemimah’s long, luscious tresses were left loose with a middle parting, beautifully cascading over her shoulders, perfectly completing her glamorous ensemble.

About Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is an Indian international cricketer who represents the Indian women’s national team as a middle-order batter. She was a key member of the squads that won the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup, the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games, and the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.