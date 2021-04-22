Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin strut their stuff at friend's wedding. SEE PICS

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin looked cool as ever when they attended Bieber's band leader Harv's wedding to fellow musician Felisha King in Los Angeles. According to People Magazine, the 'Peaches' singer and fashion risk-taker put a deconstructed spin on his bright blue suit. He paired it up with a white collared shirt untucked underneath, styled with a white fedora and black boots. His model wife opted for a simple little black dress by AZ Factory, gold jewellery and pointy-toe ankle-strap stilettos.

Justin posted a photo of the couple on Instagram alongside several kissing emoticons. "You 2 (two heart emoticons)" his longtime stylist Karla Welch wrote in the comment section. While the musician's mom Pattie Mallette left several fire emojis.





The 'Baby' singer also shared two black-and-white photo booth snaps from the event, congratulating the newlyweds in the caption. "Congrats @harv and @felishafury excited to watch you guys continue to walk in your purpose," he wrote.





On Saturday, Justin and Hailey were just two of the many celebrities who watched YouTuber Jake Paul knock out retired Mixed Martial Arts professional Ben Askren during the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view fight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

People Magazine reported that Bieber performed at the highly-anticipated event in a white rubber shirt, black pants, a red beanie and white sneakers. While the model stunned in a crystal-studded Prada skirt, an Akire Sport cropped tank, a fur-lined R13 leather jacket and Femme strappy stilettos.