Kajol, in a green ethnic suit, is confused between ‘bhindi or methi’

Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Kajol looked perfect for a festive morning as she picked a bright green ensemble featuring golden embroidery details.

Kajol, in a green ethnic suit, is confused between ‘bhindi or methi’(Instagram/@kajol)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kajol is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles and showing us how to deck up for a day out, to showing us how to ensure that the limelight during a festive evening does not leave her side, to being the ultimate boss lady in a pantsuit – Kajol can do it all. The actor’s sartorial sense oof fashion is loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons. Kajol knows how to ensure that fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every snippet from her fashion diaries posted online. Kajol’s Instagram profile is often referred to as a fashion inspo, and each picture makes us drool like anything.

ALSO READ: Kajol's icy satin kaftan gown is the best way to walk into the Christmas season

Kajol, a day back, embraced midweek in bright tones of green as she gave us fresh fashion inspo to slay the middle of the week in style. Kajol picked an ethnic ensemble and made our midweek blues go far away as she shared her confusion on a LOL topic. More on that later – Kajol decked up in an ethnic green suit as she looked stunning as ever. Kajol picked a green salwar with a plunging neckline, quarter sleeves, minimal embroidery work in golden resham threads throughout, and golden lining at the borders. The salwar also featured corset details, and Kajol teamed it with a pair of matching green ethnic trousers. With the pictures, Kajol wrote, “Which vegetable am I? Can’t make up my mind…Bhindi or Methi?” LOL. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kajol further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden jewellery, green bangles and golden stilettos with ankle straps. Styled by hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde, Kajol wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the photoshoot. Assisted by fashion stylist Radhika Mehra, Kajol decked up in minimal makeup and complemented her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Kajol aced the look to perfection.

