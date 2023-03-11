Kajol’s red ethnic gown is the perfect blend of style and tradition

Kajol is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kajol's fashion diaries are a plethora of inspo for her fans to refer to. On a regular basis. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her fashionable looks and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Kajol is known for her saree diaries and her ethnic looks. From salwar suits to the six yards of grace. The actor can do it all. Kajol can also slay in a formal look like a boss babe. The actor often picks up power suits to make her fans drool.

ALSO READ: Kajol, in a green ethnic suit, is confused between ‘bhindi or methi’

Kajol, on Saturday, made our weekend brighter as she looked stunning as ever in an ethnic ensemble. Kajol kickstarted her weekend on a bright note with a ravishing traditional wear from her fashion wardrobe. The actor shared a string of pictures from the photoshoot and gave us major fashion inspo on how to look stunning this weekend. Kajol picked a red and golden traditional gown. The gown featured golden zari patterns and golden embellishments on the neckline. The ensemble featured caped sleeves, a closed neckline and kaftan patterns as it cascaded to frill details at the sides of the waist. In minimal floral patterns in shades of white throughout the gown, the ensemble hugged Kajol’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. “I might look like I'm okay but deep inside I'm thinking if I want Butter Chicken or Chicken Biryani,” Kajol’s fashion and caption game is always on point. Take a look at her ethnic gown here:

Kajol further accessorised her look for the day in golden bracelets. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Radhika Mehra, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Pallavi Symons, Kajol decked up in golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and was fashion-ready.