Kareena Kapoor gives power dressing a glamorous makeover in a pinstripe pantsuit, corset top and sleek bun

The brand took to Instagram to share the news. They captioned, “What happens when two icons with a bold personality share one frame? The real fun begins. We’re thrilled to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan into the MINI inner circle as she finds her perfect companion in the MINI Countryman C, the SUV of MINI. More space. More character. Unmistakable MINI attitude.”

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been chosen as the official brand ambassador for the MINI Countryman in India. She will represent the premium compact SUV, reflecting the vehicle’s blend of bold design, effortless sophistication, and distinctive personality. Kareena was seen dressed up in a structured pantsuit with a fitted corset-style top, creating a balance between sharp tailoring and soft glamour. Let’s break down her look.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s look Kareen opted for a structured pantsuit look, delighting with a single-breasted, tailored blazer in a deep chocolate brown colour, a slim waist, and slightly oversized sleeves for a relaxed, modern silhouette. The fine vertical pinstripes, narrow lapels, and clean and minimal construction create a strong, executive-inspired look while remaining sleek rather than oversized. Khan layered the blazer on a corset-inspired camisole that features dusty mauve with mocha-brown cups, sweetheart neckline, and semi-sheer stretch fabric over the torso that gives the outfit dimension while adding softness against the darker suit.

She paired the look with high-waisted wide-leg trousers, which are relaxed through the hips, feature extra-wide leg and floor-grazing length. The medium-width leather belt has the same deep brown shade as the suit gives a dimension to the waist.

Accessories and makeup Kareena opted for a black open-toe-heeled sandal that keeps attention on the tailored outfit. The actor kept her hair in an ultra-sleek bun, centre parted with hair pulled tightly back with zero flyaways. Her makeup is kept glossy and gelled for a wet-look effect and extremely polished. The makeup is glamorous yet balanced with a satin-matte finish, even complexion, warm bronzed undertone, soft contour along cheekbones, and light highlighting on high points of the face.

Her eyes are in warm neutral brown eyeshadow, soft smoky effect, tight-lined upper lash line, well-defined lashes with mascara, and no heavy glitter or dramatic wing. Khan opted for nude rose lipstick, slightly overlined for fullness, and a neutral pink-brown tone. The highlights of her power dressing are glasses and a minimalist approach to accessories. She opted only for small black or dark gemstone studs.