Kate Middleton and Prince William return to red carpet after cancer recovery: ‘Nice to be back’

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the red carpet for the first time in two years at the annual Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 19, reports People magazine. The event raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides aid to entertainment industry professionals. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Wednesday November 19.(AP)

Also read: After Trump, BBC apologises to Princess of Wales as anchor Rajini Vaidyanathan calls her ‘Kate Middleton’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s red carpet appearance

It was the couple's sixth Royal Variety Performance appearance and their first red-carpet moment since November 2023. While the Princess of Wales opted for a green velvet gown with short sleeves and a V-neck, Prince William wore a velvet suit jacket and a black bow tie.

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins sang the national anthem to greet the royal couple. The mother of three also met fellow cancer survivor and singer Jessie J at Royal Albert Hall.

Kate Middleton made only a handful of public appearances last year after she revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September 2024.

Also read: Prince William and Kate Middleton move into Forest Lodge: Inside royal family’s new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet Paddington

Kate Middleton said it was “so nice to be back” at the annual event in London, after her recovery from cancer, as per The Sun. James Max and James Ainscough, the President and CEO of the Royal Albert Hall, were among the first to greet the couple at the programme.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also met Paddington Bear. As nine-year-old twins Emelie and Olivia Edwards presented a bouquet to Middleton, she asked them about the fictional bear: “Are you two fans of Paddington?”

Middleton said her children - George, Charlotte, and Louis - would be upset that they could not see Paddington. “My kiddies will be very sad. We are going to have to keep it a big secret,” she told the twins.

Middleton then shook hands with Emelie and Olivia and thanked them for the “beautiful” flowers.

FAQs

What is the annual Royal Variety Performance about?

The Royal Variety Performance raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides aid to entertainment industry professionals.

When did Prince William and Kate Middleton marry?

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

How many children does Kate Middleton have?

Kate Middleton has three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.