Watch: Paddington Bear speaks to journalist in viral video amid West End musical’s success

Paddington Bear’s latest interaction with BBC News journalist, David Sillito, is melting hearts on the internet. Amid his successful debut in a West End musical called Paddington: The Musical, the marmalade-loving bear gave Sillito a cute little surprise on stage at the Savoy Theatre recently. Paddington: The Musical premiered in previews on November 1.(Instagram/@paddingtonthemusical)

Paddington Bear speaks to BBC journalist

Based on Michael Bond's creation, Paddington: The Musical premiered in previews at the Savoy Theatre, London, on November 1. Ahead of the preview performances, Paddington, played by Arti Shah and James Hameed, ran into BBC media and arts correspondent David Sillito, according to Deadline.

“Oh my goodness, this is my first time meeting him,” Sillito, in a viral clip, exclaimed upon seeing the bear. “Paddington, lovely to meet you,” he said.

Paddington calmly replied: “It’s very nice to meet you.” To this, Sillito, who was left speechless for a moment, said, “I’m having a little moment here”.

“Take your time,” Paddington spontaneously responded. Later, the bear from Michael Bond's 1958 book A Bear Called Paddington also brought Sillito a marmalade sandwich from the famous Mr Gruber’s shop.

This interaction between Paddington and David Sillito has gained over three million views on TikTok already, as per Deadline.

How Paddington is brought to life

While Arti Shah physically embodies Paddington onstage, James Hameed performs as Paddington off-stage and remotely puppets the bear throughout the musical, as per People magazine. A four-person team is required to bring Paddington to life for the audience. According to David Sillito, Paddington’s expressions are “remotely controlled” by Hameed, who also does the voice.

"Thank you, Paddington, for everything that you've given me right now. Because I never thought that I would be here doing this, ever," Shah said in a video message.

