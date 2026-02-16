K-drama inspired fashion: Top 5 trends and outfit ideas to channel your favourite Korean drama characters
K-drama fashion blends comfort, elegance, and effortless layering. Learn top trends from your favourite Korean dramas to recreate chic, screen-inspired looks.
K-dramas have a very specific kind of style of magic. Nobody looks overdressed, but everyone looks put together. Outfits feel soft, intentional, and somehow expensive, even when they are built from simple pieces. From Park Min-young’s polished office looks to the effortless layering seen in Crash Landing on You, Korean styling feels both aspirational and wearable.
The best part is that most of these looks are easy to recreate with what you already own, as long as you know what to look for, and AI in the guise of a personal stylist can do wonders. (Also read: Queen Rania of Jordan turns India into her fashion runway: From tailored jacket to tulle skirt, decoding her chic looks )
With the emergence of AI-powered styling apps, achieving the desired, character-inspired look is no longer a struggle. Feeding your existing wardrobe into an AI stylist can help you discover outfit combinations that you didn’t even know you had, options specifically tailored to your body type, lifestyle, and preferences.
Sai Kiran Vemuri, Founder and CEO, Stylz, shares with HT Lifestyle a few K-drama-inspired trends that keep showing up on screen and work just as well off-screen:
1. The “clean girl” knit-and-denim combo
Think fitted or slightly relaxed knit tops paired with straight-leg jeans. The colours are usually calm: cream, grey, beige, navy, or black. Add minimal jewellery and clean shoes. It’s the kind of outfit that looks effortless but never sloppy, and it works for coffee runs, office days, or casual dinners.
2. Oversized blazers with soft basics
K-drama characters love a good oversized blazer, but the styling is always balanced. Underneath, it’s usually a simple tee, a fitted top, or a thin turtleneck, paired with straight trousers or jeans. The blazer does the heavy lifting, and the rest stays clean. If you want the look without buying anything new, borrow a blazer from a sibling or parent and get the sleeves slightly tailored.
3. Monochrome dressing in neutral tones
A full beige look, an all-black look, or a grey-on-grey outfit shows up constantly. Monochrome outfits instantly look elevated because they read as intentional. The trick is mixing textures: cotton with knit, denim with wool, or satin with a structured fabric. It’s also one of the easiest ways to look polished on low-effort days.
4. Pleated skirts with sweaters or cardigans
This one is classic K-drama styling. A pleated midi skirt with a soft sweater tucked in slightly, or a cropped cardigan layered over a basic top. Add simple flats or sneakers, and you’re done. It feels feminine without being too dressy, and it moves well, which is why it shows up so much on screen.
5. Soft layering with long coats
All types of coats, long, trench, or structured wool, are almost a character on their own in K-dramas. They make even simple outfits look cinematic. You can copy this by layering a long outer layer over a basic base: tee and jeans, knit dress, or shirt and trousers. Keep the colours neutral and let the silhouette speak.
K-drama fashion works because it is realistic. It is built around comfort, good silhouettes, and repeatable combinations. You do not need a new wardrobe to get the look. You just need a few strong outfits that feel like “you,” and the confidence to repeat them in different ways.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.