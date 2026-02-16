K-drama inspired fashion: Top 5 trends and outfit ideas to channel your favourite Korean drama characters

K-dramas have a very specific kind of style of magic. Nobody looks overdressed, but everyone looks put together. Outfits feel soft, intentional, and somehow expensive, even when they are built from simple pieces. From Park Min-young’s polished office looks to the effortless layering seen in Crash Landing on You, Korean styling feels both aspirational and wearable. K-drama style focuses on comfort and practicality, featuring outfits that are easy to recreate from existing wardrobes. (Pinterest)

The best part is that most of these looks are easy to recreate with what you already own, as long as you know what to look for, and AI in the guise of a personal stylist can do wonders. (Also read: Queen Rania of Jordan turns India into her fashion runway: From tailored jacket to tulle skirt, decoding her chic looks )

With the emergence of AI-powered styling apps, achieving the desired, character-inspired look is no longer a struggle. Feeding your existing wardrobe into an AI stylist can help you discover outfit combinations that you didn’t even know you had, options specifically tailored to your body type, lifestyle, and preferences.

Sai Kiran Vemuri, Founder and CEO, Stylz, shares with HT Lifestyle a few K-drama-inspired trends that keep showing up on screen and work just as well off-screen: