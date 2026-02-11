Khushi Kapoor's latest saree look is the perfect inspiration for effortless daytime glam, from haldi to festive brunches

Let's take a closer look at her outfit, and how you can draw inspo from it for your Haldi look or evenfor daytime ethnic brunches, festive celebrations, and other daytime occasions.

Scratching your head over the dearth of saree inspiration that makes heads at event turn? Whether listlessly rummaging through your wardrobe or bored scrolling on Pinterest, sometimes it is hard to come by a fresh look-inspo that clicks- something that feels effortlessly charming without overdoing. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Check out these celeb-inspired lightweight sarees that meet every style need But look no further, Khushi Kapoor knocked it out of the park with her latest saree look, serving as the perfect fix for your dry style spell and meeting the needs of daytime ethnic glam. On February 11, she dropped pictures of a sun-kissed saree ensemble on her Instagram that is unmistakably haldi-coded. The daytime glam this outfit exudes makes it one for the books.

Khushi wore a Raw Mango saree that stood out for its gorgeous two-toned colour story, making it a perfect fit for a daytime look, or more specifically, a haldi celebration. The mustard-gold pallu with white as the base colour truly sets the saree apart, instantly sealing the look with a warm, festive energy. Intricate threadwork, embroidery and delicate golden embellishments along the borders add the subtle regal touch that complements the saree's textured, embossed flowers. Pairing the saree with a deep neck blouse refined the silhouette and infused a dreamy edge.

If golden-hour glow could be captured in an outfit, this would be it. That said, it is not just the saree doing the heavy lifting here. The styling, too, deserves equal credit for taking the look a notch higher, elevating the ensemble with a sophisticated finesse.