Khushi Kapoor's latest saree look is the perfect inspiration for effortless daytime glam, from haldi to festive brunches
Khushi Kapoor carries a stylish saree that embodies the golden hour glow brilliantly, while also maintaining the balance between ethnic edge and chic vibes.
Scratching your head over the dearth of saree inspiration that makes heads at event turn? Whether listlessly rummaging through your wardrobe or bored scrolling on Pinterest, sometimes it is hard to come by a fresh look-inspo that clicks- something that feels effortlessly charming without overdoing.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Check out these celeb-inspired lightweight sarees that meet every style need
But look no further, Khushi Kapoor knocked it out of the park with her latest saree look, serving as the perfect fix for your dry style spell and meeting the needs of daytime ethnic glam. On February 11, she dropped pictures of a sun-kissed saree ensemble on her Instagram that is unmistakably haldi-coded. The daytime glam this outfit exudes makes it one for the books.
Let's take a closer look at her outfit, and how you can draw inspo from it for your Haldi look or evenfor daytime ethnic brunches, festive celebrations, and other daytime occasions.
More about the look
Khushi wore a Raw Mango saree that stood out for its gorgeous two-toned colour story, making it a perfect fit for a daytime look, or more specifically, a haldi celebration. The mustard-gold pallu with white as the base colour truly sets the saree apart, instantly sealing the look with a warm, festive energy. Intricate threadwork, embroidery and delicate golden embellishments along the borders add the subtle regal touch that complements the saree's textured, embossed flowers. Pairing the saree with a deep neck blouse refined the silhouette and infused a dreamy edge.
If golden-hour glow could be captured in an outfit, this would be it. That said, it is not just the saree doing the heavy lifting here. The styling, too, deserves equal credit for taking the look a notch higher, elevating the ensemble with a sophisticated finesse.
Styling
As per Khushi's post caption, the look was styled by Meagan Concessio. The styling really served as the icing on the cake for an already stunning saree. The actor chose impactful accessories. She wore a statement beaded choker with encrusted stones that sits above the collarbone, visually making the look more complete. She also carried a gold clutch that went well with the saree's golden sheen. Her hair was styled in soft, loose waves while the makeup was subtle and dewy, highlighting her features with a soft flush of blush, defined brows and nude-pink lips. Next time, if you are recreating, go for a two-toned saree and try to make the accessories that match the overall colour story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.