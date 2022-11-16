Kubbra Sait makes our morning fresh with her snippet in a white shirt

Kubbra Sait is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a sleek gown to slay date night fashion goals or a casual ensemble that perfectly captures the essence of chilling at home on a lazy afternoon, Kubbra’s fashion diaries are minimal, stunning and comfortable. The actor believes in a simple fashion mantra – to blend style and comfort perfectly and effortlessly. Kubbra keeps dropping major cues of fashion goals for her fans to follow with the sneak peeks from her fashion photoshoots.

A day back, Kubbra gave us some serious chilling goals as she shared a picture of herself from her balcony of the stay. The actor recently flew to Udaipur for a vacation and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures from her stay in the beautiful city. A day back, Kubbra drove our midweek blues far away with a picture of herself smiling away in a lazy morning by her balcony in Udaipur. To kickstart the morning on a fresh note, Kubbra opted for a white oversized shirt and posed for the picture. With folded sleeves, and collars, the shirt perfectly gave more serious chilling vibes for the actor. With the picture, Kubbra also shared that she has been sitting on a blue silk cushion. “When you get a silk cushion for your ass… when you should be using it for your curly hair instead. Smile anyway,” wrote the actor in the caption.

In open curly tresses with a dewy hairdo, Kubbra posed for the picture while smiling with all her heart. She sat on a chair and smiled for the camera. In a no makeup look, the actor aced the fresh morning look to perfection. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kubbra made our mornings better.