Subscribe
Lakme lipsticks: Our 10 picks for the ultimate pout-perfect pictures; Trendsetting shades for every mood

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 20, 2025 05:30 PM IST

When it comes to buying a lipstick, Lakme lipsticks need no introduction. From the mattes to shimmery and liquid, here are top 10 Lakme Lipsticks for you.

Suggestions included in this article

Every lipstick shade has a story to tell, every occasion needs a different shade, and every shade speaks about your personality. The ravishing reds give you a bold and fierce look, while those pinks and mauves look awe so girly! Those nudes are just perfect for your daily wear, while go bold with the plums for an overnight party.

Lakme lipsticks for glossy, shiny lips
Whatever the occasion is, lipsticks can actually make or break your entire look. And in the realm of lipsticks, Lakme lipsticks has their own separate fan-following. We have created a list of some of the best Lakme lipsticks that you can pick to keep in your vanity kit for a great swipe right away.

Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Hydrating Smudge Proof Lipstick - Workday Rose

Take your makeup game a level beyond with Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Hydrating Smudge Proof Lipstick in Workday Rose. This lipstick offers intense hydration, while giving your lips a smooth, matte finish as it is infused with hyaluronic acid. Its smudge-proof formula ensures all-day wear, perfect for work and beyond. The rich pigment glides effortlessly, providing full coverage in a single swipe. So, be it your meetings, or you're stepping out for a break, this versatile rose shade keeps you looking polished and confident.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Key Ingredient:
Hyaluronic Acid for hydration
Longevity:
Smudge-proof, all-day wear
Texture:
Smooth, lightweight, and comfortable
Coverage:
Full coverage in a single swipe
Shade:
Workday Rose – a soft yet sophisticated pink hue
Best For:
Office wear, everyday glam, and long-lasting hydration
Click Here to Buy

Lakme 9to5 Lipstick, Hya Matte, with Hyaluronic Acid for hydrated lips, Workday Rose 3.6gm

Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Brown Walnut

Get a perfect pout with Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color in Brown Walnut. Designed with a built-in primer, this lipstick preps and smooths your lips for an ultra-matte finish that stays put for hours. The rich burgundy shade is perfect for making a bold, confident statement. With intense colour payoff and a comfortable wear formula, this lipstick ensures you stay effortlessly stylish from your morning coffee to evening outings.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Special Feature:
Built-in primer for smooth application
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Texture:
Non-drying, velvety matte
Coverage:
High pigmentation in one swipe
Shade:
Brown Walnut – a deep, sultry brown hue
Best For:
Office to evening glam, bold lip lovers
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ 9To5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick, Lasts 16Hrs, Brown Walnut, 3.6G

LAKMÉ Forever Matte Liquid Lip, 16Hr Lipstick, Lightweight & Transferproof -Mauve Ecstacy

Step into effortless elegance with LAKMÉ Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick in Mauve Ecstacy. This ultra-lightweight lipstick provides an intense matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours without smudging or transferring. Its smooth applicator ensures precise application, leaving you with soft, kiss-proof lips. The dreamy nude shade is perfect for any occasion, complementing every skin tone with a sophisticated touch.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Longevity:
16-hour wear
Texture:
Lightweight and comfortable
Transfer-proof:
Yes
Coverage:
High pigmentation in one stroke
Shade:
Mauve Ecstacy – a subtle, versatile purple hue
Best For:
Everyday wear, minimalistic looks, and long-lasting elegance
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Forever Matte Liquid Lip, 16hr Lipstick, Lightweight & transferproof - Mauve Ecstasy, 5.6ml

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer+Shine Lipstick for Instant Shine 3.6 g - Pink Dream

Shine brighter with Lakme 9 to 5 Primer+Shine Lipstick in Pink Dream. Combining the benefits of a primer and the glossy richness of a lipstick, this formula provides long-lasting hydration and a smooth, luminous finish. The stunning pink shade adds a pop of freshness, perfect for both casual outings and special occasions. With a single swipe, achieve a radiant, fuller-looking pout that stands out beautifully.

Specifications

Finish:
Shine
Special Feature:
Built-in primer for smoothness
Longevity:
Long-wearing, glossy effect
Texture:
Hydrating, creamy
Coverage:
Medium to full buildable coverage
Shade:
Pink Dream – a vibrant, glowing pink
Best For:
Fresh, radiant looks, everyday wear
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Glossy Lipstick Pink (High-Shine Finish)

LAKMÉ Cushion Matte Lip Brownburst

Indulge in velvet-soft perfection with LAKMÉ Cushion Matte Lip in Brownburst. This intense brown shade is versatile, adding warmth and depth to your look. Designed with a cushiony texture, this lipstick glides smoothly and settles into a comfortable matte finish. With its lightweight and nourishing formula, expect a soft-focus effect that stays put without drying your lips.

Specifications

Finish:
Cushion matte
Texture:
Soft, lightweight
Longevity:
Long-lasting comfort
Coverage:
Medium to full buildable
Shade:
Brownburst – a rich, earthy brown
Best For:
Soft matte lovers, everyday sophistication
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Cushion Matte Lip Brownburst

Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse Mini with Velvet Matte Finish 1.8g - Crimson Sky

Say hello to air-light intensity with the Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse Mini in Crimson Sky. This velvet matte mousse delivers a burst of bold colour with an airy, weightless feel. Its plush texture glides like silk and sets to a soft matte finish without drying. The compact mini size makes it your perfect on-the-go lip companion.

Specifications

Finish:
Velvet matte
Texture:
Airy, mousse-like
Longevity:
Long-wearing comfort
Coverage:
Intense pigment in one swipe
Shade:
Crimson Sky – a deep, fiery red
Best For:
Travel-friendly touch-ups, bold matte lovers
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Lip Stick Crimson Sky (Matte)

Lakme Rouge Bloom Long Lasting Powder Matte Bullet Lipstick 4g - Cocoa Carnation

Experience intense, long-lasting color with Lakme Rouge Bloom Powder Matte Lipstick inCocoa Carnation. This powdery matte formula offers a velvety-soft finish that feels weightless yet delivers rich color payoff. The deep cocoa shade adds warmth and sophistication, making it a must-have for bold, confident looks.

Specifications

Finish:
Powder matte
Texture:
Soft, non-drying
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Coverage:
High pigmentation
Shade:
Cocoa Carnation – a rich brown with warm undertones
Best For:
Statement lips, bold matte lovers
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Rouge Bloom Powder Matte Bullet, High Impact Matte Finish, Weightless & Long-Lasting Up To 10Hrs, Infused With Vita Rose For Smooth & Moisturised Lips, Blurs Lip Lines - Cocoa Carnation

LAKMÉ Forever Matte Lipstick, Red Marsala

Turn heads with LAKMÉ Forever Matte Lipstick inRed Marsala. This long-lasting, ultra-matte formula provides bold color with a lightweight feel. Its intense red shade is designed to make a statement while ensuring a smudge-proof, transfer-proof finish. Perfect for power dressing or evening glam.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Texture:
Lightweight, comfortable
Coverage:
Full coverage in one swipe
Shade:
Red Marsala – a bold, deep red
Best For:
Power looks, statement lips
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Forever Matte Lipstick, Made With French Rose Oil Extracts, Red Marsala, 4.5G

Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Liquid Lipstick with Vitamin E 5.3ml - Powersuit Pink

Command attention with the Lakmé 9to5 Hya Matte Liquid Lipstick inPowersuit Pink—a bold, confidence-boosting shade designed for unstoppable women. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this lightweight formula hydrates while delivering an intense matte finish that lasts all day. The smooth, non-drying texture ensures a comfortable wear, keeping your lips plush and vibrant from boardroom meetings to after-hours glam. With just one swipe, get full coverage and a stunning pop of pink that empowers your look effortlessly.

Specifications

Shade:
Powersuit Pink (Vibrant, bold pink)
Finish:
Soft matte
Key Ingredients:
Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E
Longevity:
Long-wearing, smudge-proof
Texture:
Lightweight, non-drying formula
Applicator:
Precision wand for easy application
Volume:
5.3ml
Best For:
Everyday wear, office, special occasions
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin tones
Click Here to Buy

Lakme 9to5 Liquid Lipstick, Hya Matte, with Hyaluronic Acid for hydrated lips, Powersuit Pink 3.6gm

LAKMÉ Ultimate Glam 4 In 1 Matte Lip Stack, Nice Nudes

Discover the ultimate versatility with LAKMÉ Ultimate Glam 4 In 1 Matte Lip Stack inNice Nudes. This stackable lipstick set offers four complementary nude shades in one sleek package. Perfect for mixing and matching, each shade delivers a smooth matte finish with a lightweight feel.

Specifications

Finish:
Matte
Shades:
Four versatile nude tones
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Texture:
Smooth, lightweight
Best For:
Nude lip lovers, travel-friendly beauty
Click Here to Buy

LAKMÉ Ultimate Glam 4 In 1 Matte Lip Stack, Nice Nudes 4Ml

Top Three features of Lakme lipsticks

Best Lakmé LipstickFinishSkin TypeBest For
Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Hydrating Smudge Proof Lipstick - Workday RoseMatte & HydratingDry & Normal
Long-lasting hydration & everyday wear
Lakme 9TO5 Primer + Matte Lip Color Burgundy PassionPrimer-Infused MatteAll Skin Types
Smooth application & bold pigment
LAKMÉ Forever Matte Liquid Lip, 16Hr Lipstick, Lightweight & Transferproof - Nude DreamLiquid MatteOily & Combination
Long wear & transfer-proof
Lakme 9 to 5 Primer+Shine Lipstick for Instant Shine 3.6 g - Pink DreamGlossy ShineDry & Normal
Radiant finish & moisturizing formula
LAKMÉ Cushion Matte Lip BrownburstCushion MatteAll Skin Types
Soft matte look & comfort wear
Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse Mini with Velvet Matte Finish 1.8g - Crimson SkyVelvet MatteNormal to Dry
Airy texture & intense color
Lakme Rouge Bloom Long Lasting Powder Matte Bullet Lipstick 4g - Cocoa CarnationPowder MatteOily & Combination
Lightweight feel & long-lasting
LAKMÉ Forever Matte Lipstick, Red MarsalaMatte LiquidAll Skin Types
Transfer-proof & bold color
Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Liquid Lipstick with Vitamin E 5.3ml - Powersuit PinkHydrating MatteDry & Normal
Nourishing formula & comfortable wear
LAKMÉ Ultimate Glam 4 In 1 Matte Lip Stack, Nice NudesMulti-Finish MatteAll Skin Types
Versatile shades & travel-friendly

FAQ for Lakme lipstick

  • Are Lakmé lipsticks long-lasting?

    Yes! Many Lakmé lipsticks, such as the 9 to 5 Primer + Matte and Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt, are designed to last up to 12 hours without frequent touch-ups.

  • Are Lakmé lipsticks suitable for dry lips?

    Yes! The Lakmé Lip Love and Cushion Matte Lipsticks contain moisturizing ingredients to keep lips soft and hydrated. For extra care, apply a lip balm before using matte lipsticks.

  • Are Lakmé lipsticks safe for sensitive lips?

    Lakmé lipsticks are dermatologically tested, but if you have very sensitive lips, it’s best to do a patch test before use.

  • Do Lakmé lipsticks contain harmful chemicals?

    Lakmé ensures that its products meet safety standards, but some lipsticks may contain preservatives or pigments. Check ingredient lists if you have specific concerns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
