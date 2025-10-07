Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Last-minute Karwa Chauth suits from Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 8 picks at up to 80% off

Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 11:07 am IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers a range of elegant suits perfect for Karwa Chauth. Check out last-minute picks to shine during the celebrations.

If you’re still hunting for that perfect Karwa Chauth outfit, elegant yet comfortable, festive yet easy to wear, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has you covered. From zari-embroidered kurtas to regal organza dupattas, these suit sets are all you need to look radiant during the rituals and celebrations. Here are 8 stunning last-minute picks you can get just in time for the big day.

Last-minute Karwa Chauth suits from Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 8 picks at up to 80% off

Top 8 Karwa Chauth suits for women:

1.

INDO ERA Women Rayon Viscose Yoke Zari Floral Straight Kurta Set & Pant With Embroidered Scalloped Dupatta

A timeless blend of sophistication and grace, this INDO ERA set features rich rayon viscose fabric adorned with delicate zari floral embroidery. The scalloped dupatta adds a festive flair, while the straight-fit kurta and pants make it both stylish and comfortable, perfect for a long evening of rituals and family gatherings.

2.

ELLITI Women's Viscose Silk Straight Sequence Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

This ELLITI ensemble is made for women who love a hint of shimmer. Crafted in luxurious viscose silk, the sequin embroidery beautifully reflects light adding just the right sparkle for Karwa Chauth night. The coordinated dupatta completes the elegant look that transitions effortlessly from puja to dinner.

3.

Stylum Women's Solid & Embellished Rayon Flared Kurta Palazzo Dupatta Set
Effortless and feminine, this Stylum set features a flared rayon kurta with minimal embellishments that lend understated charm. The flowy palazzo pants make it perfect for comfort without compromising on style, while the soft dupatta balances the festive silhouette with grace.

4.

GoSriKi Women's Silk Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
If you’re aiming for traditional elegance, GoSriKi’s silk blend kurta set is a winner. The intricate embroidery and rich fabric create a luxurious festive look, while the comfortable straight-cut design ensures ease of movement throughout your Karwa Chauth rituals.

5.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

Another gem from GoSriKi, this rayon blend set brings together soft textures and delicate embroidery for a refined festive look. The subtle color options and coordinated dupatta make it ideal for those who prefer a minimalist yet classy Karwa Chauth outfit.

6.

Stylum Women's Bandhani Printed & Embroidered Rayon Pleated Kurti with Dhoti Pant & Dupatta Set
For the woman who loves experimenting with traditional silhouettes, this Bandhani-printed dhoti pant set from Stylum is the perfect pick. The pleated kurta with embroidery gives a modern twist to ethnic dressing, while the dupatta adds a colorful contrast that’s ideal for festive evenings.

7.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Embroidered Kurta Set with Organza Dupatta
This Myx kurta set is all about soft femininity and modern detailing. The organza dupatta adds an ethereal charm, while the embroidered kurta and matching pants create a cohesive festive ensemble.

8.

Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Pant Set with Organza Dupatta

If you want to go all out with elegance, this Anarkali kurta set from Myx is your go-to. The viscose-rayon fabric drapes beautifully, while the intricate embroidery and organza dupatta add a regal touch. It’s an ideal outfit for Karwa Chauth celebrations when you want to look effortlessly royal.

  • Which fabric is best for Karwa Chauth suits?

    Lightweight yet elegant fabrics like silk blend, rayon, and chiffon are ideal for Karwa Chauth as they offer both comfort and festive appeal.

  • Are these suits easy to maintain?

    Yes, most of these sets are made with easy-care fabrics like rayon or silk blend — just dry clean or gentle hand wash for best results.

  • What kind of jewellery pairs best with these suits?

    Opt for traditional pieces like kundan earrings, jhumkas, or gold-plated chokers to enhance the ethnic vibe.

  • Can I wear these suits for other festivals too?

    Absolutely! These versatile sets are perfect for Diwali, Navratri, or even wedding functions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

