Let your style hit a six: Top IPL 2025 jersey picks to show support to your favourite cricket teams and players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn’t just about cricket—it’s a full-blown festival of energy, rivalry, and serious style. The team jersey isn’t just a uniform; it’s a badge of loyalty, a statement of pride, and, let’s be honest, a must-have for any true fan. Every season, there’s a buzz around the new kits, and 2025 is no different. This year’s designs mix classic elements with fresh, modern aesthetics, making them more than just sportswear. Cricket fans are the loudest and most passionate fans. Add to the bandwagon and get your favourite IPL team's jersey right away!

You could be cheering from the stands, your couch, or the streets, repping your favourite team in the latest jersey is a no-brainer. Let’s check out some of the top IPL cricket team jerseys this season and what makes them worth adding to your collection! Note that some of our finds are not the official jerseys of the teams but they will do the job well and without breaking the bank!

The iconic yellow remains, enhanced with subtle camouflage patterns, paying homage to the team's spirit. The lion emblem adds a fierce touch, a classic for any Dhoni fan. The material is breathable, and designed for comfort during intense matches. The collar design is also a new addition, giving it a modern look. Now you can “Whistle Podu” in the right jersey!

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The classic blue and gold receive a modern update. Geometric patterns add a contemporary feel, without losing the team's traditional look. The gold trim is sharp, accentuating the design's sleekness. The team logo is also very well-placed. The perfect companion to your undying loyalty and love for the game and the team!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

A sleek transition from dark blue to red, with a subtle lion motif. The design is modern, and appealing to a younger generation of fans. This jersey is not just a jersey but a whole vibe! A special addition to your wardrobe especially for the die-hard fans looking for a keep sake and also a comfortable jersey to wear to all the games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Purple and gold, with a fresh triangle pattern. The golden emblem, celebrating their previous win, makes this jersey a collector's item. The purple is vibrant, catching the eye of any crowd. The design is very unique making it a great way to get some attention before and after the matches!

Gujarat Titans (GT)

A very dark blue, almost black, jersey, accented with gold. This is a classy design. The gold accents make this jersey look high-quality and very stylish. These jerseys are going to be the best way to show your love for the team. Wear these to match days at the office or your local pub with friends. Wherever you go, your support will be loud and clear for everyone to see!

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Maintaining their signature pink and blue, this jersey pays tribute to Rajasthan's heritage. The bright pink is eye-catching, and very popular with fans. The blue accents are very nice. The perfect way to gear up for the IPL season and get set to show your support.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

A very bold and unique pattern, that really shows the team's aggressive style. The high-contrast design is very striking, and really looks fantastic. Add this jersey to your cart right away and get ready for a great IPL 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

A very strong-looking dark blue and red jersey. This jersey design looks very powerful, and strong. The red accents are very bold. A fan needs to be loud and clear about their support, so here’s the perfect way to show Team Delhi that you are rooting for them!

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

A very vibrant red jersey, with a gold trim. This jersey is bold and looks very good. The gold trim really pops against the red. A great colour and style that will look good on everyone! Get your handbags on the jerseys before you feel left out while your friends and family don their best jerseys this IPL 2025.

Iconic Player Jerseys

Virat Kohli Jerseys

The RCB cricket jersey, with Kohli’s number, is a must-have for his legions of fans. The 2025 design’s modern look makes it a stylish addition to any collection, blending sleek patterns with RCB’s bold colours.

MS Dhoni Jerseys

The CSK cricket jersey, bearing Dhoni’s name, is a symbol of loyalty. The 2025 edition, with its subtle details, honours his legacy. The iconic yellow colour remains vibrant, making it instantly recognisable and a great choice for match days.

Rohit Sharma Jerseys

The Mumbai Indians jersey, with Rohit Sharma’s number, signifies support for a cricketing legend. The 2025 version has an updated look that’s both classic and contemporary. The deep blue shade is striking, perfect for those who want to show their MI pride in style.

India Cricket Team Jersey

The India cricket team jersey remains a symbol of national pride. The latest design blends traditional colours with modern patterns, appealing to fans of all ages. This cricket jersey is always a very popular item.

IPL cricket jerseys: FAQs Where can I buy official IPL cricket jerseys? Official IPL jerseys are available on Myntra, Amazon, team websites, and authorised sports retailers. Look for verified sellers to ensure you’re getting the real deal.

How do I choose the right IPL jersey size? Most jerseys follow standard S to XXL sizing, but checking the size chart before buying is always a good idea. If you prefer a looser fit, consider going a size up.

Are the 2025 IPL jerseys different from last year? Yes! The 2025 IPL jerseys feature fresh designs, updated colour schemes, and improved fabric technology, making them more comfortable and stylish than ever.

Can I personalise my IPL jersey with a name and number? Some retailers offer customisation options, allowing you to add your name or your favourite player’s number. Check product listings for personalisation details.

