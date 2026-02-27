Loved Anil Kapoor’s floral kurta? Here are 6 stylish picks to recreate the look for the spring festive season in 2026

When Anil Kapoor arrived at hisdaughter Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in Mumbai, he proved once again why he remains a timeless style icon. Dressed in a striking blue floral-printed kurta pyjama, the veteran actor looked festive, polished, and effortlessly confident. Greeting the paparazzi with folded hands, he kept the styling minimal. Loved Anil Kapoor's kurta? Here are 6 floral kurtas for men (Instagram/Myntra) The kurta, a hand-painted design by Divya Sheth, featured vibrant multicolour motifs on a cool blue base, making it perfect for celebratory occasions without looking over-the-top. It struck the ideal balance between traditional and contemporary, something many men struggle to achieve when dressing for sangeet, mehendi, haldi, or pooja functions. If you’re still reaching for plain beige or white solids every festive season, take inspiration from Anil Kapoor. Floral kurtas are modern, photogenic, and surprisingly versatile. Floral kurta picks for men

A perfect blend of modern tailoring and festive print, this floral kurta features a neat mandarin collar and straight hem. The floral pattern is neither too bold nor too muted,just balanced enough for events from mehendi to evening pooja rituals. Style Tip: Team with light jeans and loafers for casual festive brunches.

With its slightly longer cut and refined floral pattern, this kurta feels both traditional and fashion-forward. It works exceptionally well for pooja ceremonies and daytime haldi functions. Style Tip: Pair with crisp white pyjamas for classic ethnic vibes.

Bold and expressive, this kurta leans more contemporary with its artistic floral pattern. It’s ideal when you want to make a strong visual statement at evening sangeet or reception events. Style Tip: Wear with beige chinos and loafers for a fusion look.

This kurta blends soft floral prints with delicate thread-work detailing, adding texture without feeling heavy. Pure cotton construction makes it breathable, ideal for outdoor functions and daytime events. Style Tip: Pair with cream chinos and sandals for relaxed elegance.

This is an ideal choice for men who want to wear celebration energy on their sleeve, literally! The indie floral pattern brings a playful yet bold vibe, perfect for sangeet nights and mehendi ceremonies where celebrations are lively. Style Tip: Keep the rest of the outfit neutral to let the print pop.

Floral kurta picks for men: FAQs Are floral kurtas suitable for formal ceremonies? Yes — when paired with churidars or tailored chinos, floral kurtas can be formal and elegant. Are printed kurtas comfortable for long festivities? Yes — cotton and cotton-blend prints are breathable and great for extended wear at events. What footwear works best with floral kurtas? Loafers, Kolhapuris, or minimal sandals keep the look polished and celebration-ready. Can I wear floral kurtas with jeans? Absolutely. Dark denim balances floral prints and gives a contemporary fusion look.