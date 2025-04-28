Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa looks unrecognisable after glamorous transformation in new videos: Watch

Monalisa Bhonsle, who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela for selling beads and garlands, is once again taking over the internet. The viral personality looks completely unrecognisable in her latest videos, where she’s seen flaunting a gorgeous makeover that has left her fans impressed. (Also read: Sunny Leone's fitness secrets for toned body at 43: Vegetarian diet to different menu every day for lunch and dinner ) Monalisa Bhonsle, a viral sensation from the Kumbh Mela, stuns with her incredible makeover. (Instagram/@mohsinamakeoverstudio)

Monalisa looks unrecognisable after stunning makeover

Makeup artist Mohsina Ansari took to Instagram to share several stunning transformation videos of Monalisa, where she looked absolutely glamorous. In one of the clips, Monalisa is seen dressed as a stunning bride, donning a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with heavy gold jewellery accented with green emeralds.

Her makeup look featured shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and a swipe of nude lipstick. Her luscious hair was styled into a sleek middle-parted bun, with soft flicks beautifully framing her face, adding to her breathtaking bridal glow.

In another transformation video, Monalisa looked straight out of a Bollywood film, dazzling in a shimmery black gown. Her makeup struck the perfect balance between subtle and glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, kohled eyes, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude lips outlined with brown. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous curls, parted to the side and left loose, perfectly completing her chic look.

Who is Monalisa

Moni Bhonsle, also known as Monalisa, is a 16-year-old garland seller from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who shot to fame after her captivating grey eyes and charming smile caught the internet’s attention during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She became an overnight sensation as her videos quickly went viral across social media platforms.