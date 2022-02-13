Malaika Arora in backless green sequin gown turns muse for designer Suneet Varma: See all pics inside

Bollywood's OG fashion diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora's journey as a supermodel, a television host and an actor has informed the star's sartorial sensibilities. There is rarely a moment when the star disappoints her fans with her outfit choices. Be it statement gowns on the red carpet, risqué mini dresses at parties or billowy midis for chilling at home, the 46-year-old star has a dress for nearly every occasion.

Recently, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, attended an event in Mumbai to support her good friend and designer, Suneet Varma. The star turned muse for the Indian fashion designer and showcased a piece from his couture collection at the occasion. Looking like the icon she is, Malaika slipped into a champagne green gown adorned with shimmery sequins. She teamed it with standout accessories. Keep scrolling to see snippets from the event.

Malaika chose a sleeveless gown that comes in a champagne green shade. It features shimmery sequins adorned all over the ensemble, a plunging neckline and back, a floor-grazing hem length, a bodycon silhouette that accentuated the diva's hourglass frame, and cowl draping on the neck.

Malaika wore the sequinned ensemble with a statement necklace that came bedecked with a shimmering gemstone in a different shade. Considering the innumerable embellishments on the gown and the heavy necklace she wore, the star did not wear any other jewel with the look.

In the end, Malaika left her locks open in a centre-parted sleek hairdo, and for the glam, she picked nude coral lip shade, smoky eye shadow, blushed glow, wine red nail paint, mascara-adorned lashes, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Malaika has always loved including sequinned dresses in her steal-worthy wardrobe. The 46-year-old star has made many appearances on reality TV shows or red carpets wearing this sartorial statement. She even includes this design detail in her ethnic closet with the help of colourful sarees.

What do you think about this look?

