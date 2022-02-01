Manushi Chhillar is perfect Valentine's Day fashion inspo in candy stripes midi

We have entered the month of love and whether your ideal date is elegant and fancy or low-key and chill, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's latest viral pictures in a candy striped midi dress got your fashion woes sorted for a cute Valentine’s Day outfit which is essential on February 14. Serving a sizzling fashion inspiration and making us fall in love with candy stripes all over again, Manushi dolled up for a magazine photoshoot in a flared midi dress that looked perfect Valentine's Day outfit or for going on a romantic date.

Taking to her social media handle, Manushi shared a slew of pictures that gave a glimpse of her sultry photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a drop shoulder chevron flared midi dress that was made of organza fabric.

Sporting ivory and berry polka stripes all over, the dress came with a plunging neckline that ended at her waist to add to the hotness quotient. It was perfectly cinched at the waist with an inbuilt cloth band before extending into a flared skirt.

Completing her attire with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, Manushi pulled back her silky tresses into a bun to let her garment do the maximum talking. She accessorised her look with a black leather wristwatch from Tissot Bellissima, a Shen ring in bold black from Equiivalence and a pair of diamond earrings.

Wearing a dab of berry pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Manushi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking happy candids for the camera, the diva set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Smile Therapy (sic)” and with a white heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer duo Gauri and Nainika's eponymous luxury fashion label that boasts of design aesthetics which incorporate a feeling of romance and glamour combined with sleek elegance to create classic styles that never date and a higher end prêt line consisting of styles that are decidedly evening wear. The midi dress originally costs ₹52,000 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar's midi dress from Gauri and Nainika (gauriandnainika.com)

Needless to say, the pictures and video instantly went viral and broke the Internet as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.