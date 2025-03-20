Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan's necklace stumps jewellery influencer: ‘I do hope these are real diamonds…’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 20, 2025 01:38 PM IST

Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe analyzed Priscilla Chan's striking necklace in a video. She pondered whether it featured rose-cut, rough or even real diamonds.

Priscilla Chan, an American paediatrician and philanthropist and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife, attended an event recently. For the occasion, Priscilla wore a diamond necklace that caught jewellery influencer Julia Chafe's attention and left her stumped.

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg at an event.
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg at an event.

'I honestly don't know what I'm looking at…'

Julia Chafe, who gained internet popularity with her detailed videos on celebrity jewellery, including the Ambani family's blinding jewels at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, recently posted a clip talking about Priscilla's diamond necklace. On March 19, Julia shared the reel with the caption, “#PriscillaChan Rough Diamond Necklace(?).”

Julia talked about Priscilla's necklace and how she can't place the crystals in it, whether rose-cut, rough, or real diamonds. “We, as a society, are not discussing Priscilla Chan's necklace enough. I don't know where her and Mark Zuckerberg went. It's giving a fight of some sort, but the only thing anyone should be fighting for is information on Priscilla's necklace. It looks like a bunch of rose-cut diamonds on a very dainty yellow-gold chain. I honestly don't know what I'm looking at,” she said.

‘I do hope these are real diamonds…’

Julia added, “Are they rose-cut, or are they just rough? If those are rough diamonds, that's actually really cool. I've never seen anything like that, and if we know anything about Priscilla, it's that she's in her jewellery collection era. And considering she is one of the richest people on earth. I do hope these are real diamonds, but what do you guys think about her necklace?”

How did the internet react?

Julia's followers also tried to guess what the crystals on Prsicilla's necklace were. One user commented, “We must know!! Moonstones? Diamonds??” A comment said, “I love it. I need to see them closer.” Another read, “I think it’s stunning, couldn’t be more unique, all political views aside!” A user remarked, “Could they be Herkimer diamonds? The shape is unusual.”

Thursday, March 20, 2025
