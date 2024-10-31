Meet viral Miss Meghalaya Angelia Marwein who can ‘eat 100 supermodels for breakfast’ with her catwalk

Models have an unmatched, fierce confidence on the glamorous runway. Supermodels like Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid exude this energy that commands the audience's attention, where pulling away your eyes feels like a crime. That’s the undeniable magnetic charisma of a powerful catwalk. The internet lately can't stop gushing over Angelia Marwein, Femina Miss India 2024's contestant from Meghalaya. The netizens spotted a similar poise in her catwalk akin to the supermodels. Angelia Marwein contested at Femina Miss India 2024 as Miss Meghalaya.(Instagram/missindiaorg)

Better than Gigi Hadid or Kylie Jenner!

A behind-the-scenes video of Angelia Marwein’s rehearsal at the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant recently surfaced on X. The Miss Meghalaya title holder was seen strutting with electrifying confidence. She was all smiles on her face, but her body swaggered with an effortless poise, making every step gorgeous. Netizens loved the catwalk because of how effortless Angelia made it look. In fact, she even mimicked Adriana Lima’s flying kiss pose from Victoria’s Secret shows.

The netizens can’t seem to get over her, as they drew a hilarious hyperbole to state how her walk was better than even the infamous models, like the Jenners and Hadids. An X user said, “The current Miss Meghalaya eats 100 Gigi Hadid, 50 Kylie Jenner, etc for breakfast.”

More about Angelia Marwein

As Miss Meghalaya, Angelia Marwein secured the seventh spot in the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant. At the pageant, she was awarded the Times Miss Multimedia Award for her endeavour to bring forth a positive change through social media. She also won the title of Femina Miss India NorthEast 2024.

