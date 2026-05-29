Meet artisans who stitched Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look: Emotional video shows their reaction to seeing her on red carpet

The video documents each artisan's reaction. One of them says that when the look appeared on Instagram, he received calls from many friends. Even his wife called to ask, "How does it make you feel?" To which he replied, "Don't ask me. You tell me – how does it look to you?"

The couturier, on May 28, shared a heartwarming video of all the artisans who worked at his atelier to personally stitch Aishwarya's midnight-blue gown, which she wore on the 2026 Cannes red carpet. The video shows the profound emotional impact the team felt seeing the custom look on the queen of Cannes and the international red carpet.

“It's a great feeling to know that something made by our hands would be worn by Aishwarya Rai .” When a garment is made, it is not just the designer's vision that is being realised. It also carries the hard work of all the artisans who worked on it, stitched it from scratch, and hand-embroidered every single ornament. The same goes for Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look, designed by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal.

Another craftsman noted that they craft numerous pieces every single day at the atelier. Yet, this look held a deeply special significance because it was created specifically for Aishwarya. “I unstitched and re-sewed that specific panel three times…because it had to be absolutely perfect,” someone else shared.

“It felt as though one of us had somehow reached that distant stage,” another artist confessed. “To the world, it was simply a Cannes moment. But for us, it was a profound realisation that, perhaps, we were also worth it,” a woman artisan shared.

Sometimes, a garment isn't merely a piece of cloth; rather, it becomes a little piece of an artisan's effort and their heart. It carries with it the collective joy of all the hands that, day after day, stitch countless pieces.

Aishwarya's Cannes look For walking the Cannes red carpet this year, Aishwarya had chosen a creation by Amit Aggarwal, styled by Mohit Rai. The beaded sculptural blue gown is an exploration of radiance in motion. The couture silhouette features the house’s signature crystal-vein embroidery.

Sharing the idea behind the gown, Amit shared, “Thousands of crystalline embellishments converge within sculptural lattice-like structures to create an interplay of luminosity, depth, and fluidity. Developed over more than 1,500 hours of intricate craftsmanship, the gown is rendered in an abyss blue inspired by cosmic light and infinite space, with every surface engineered to refract and transform under movement and illumination.”