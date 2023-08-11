In the realm of men's fashion, it is time to unleash your inner maverick and break free from the chains of conservative norms, even in what might be deemed a formal setting or occasion. It's time to say ‘goodbye’ to dull conformity and ‘hello’ to lightweight stretch shirts that promise an unapologetic dose of sass and style which sets you apart from the crowd. Menswear fashion tips to style lightweight stretch shirts (Photo by Nimble Made on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kamal Khushlani, Founding Director of Mufti Jeans, shared, “Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and expertly blended, stretch shirts with premium cotton and elastane offer the perfect fusion of comfort and jaw-dropping style. With a fit that hugs your physique in all the right places; these shirts exude an air of confidence and modernity that demands attention. Who says formal attire has to be a snooze-fest? It's time to challenge the status quo and inject a dose of contemporary flair into your wardrobe.”

He suggested, “Dare to be different by pairing a stretch shirt with well-tailored trousers or chinos, creating a look that is sleek, contemporary, and fashion-forward, and impossible to ignore. Stand out from the sea of monotonous suits and make a bold statement that turns heads and raise eyebrows wherever you go. In the world of men's style, true sophistication knows no boundaries. Whether you find yourself in the boardroom, attending a swanky event, or conquering the city streets, remember that it's perfectly acceptable to be daring and embrace the contemporary. Don't be afraid to experiment with unique patterns, embrace bold colours, or play with unexpected textures. Embrace the freedom to express your individuality and let your fearless approach to fashion shine.”

The fashion expert concluded, “It's time to unleash your inner style rebel and make a memorable style statement. Embrace the fact that it's more than alright to be contemporary and break free from the chains of conservative conventions, even in the most formal of settings or occasions. It’s alright to be contemporary and not conservative even in what might be deemed a formal setting or occasion. So, take the leap, break free from the mundane and let your fashion choices reflect the bold, unapologetic maverick that you are.”