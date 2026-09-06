Miss World 2026 winning answer: Here's what Joheirry Mola from the Dominican Republic answered to the finale question

In the finale round, Joheirry Mola was asked by the judges' panel, “Which Beauty With A Purpose cause have you supported in your country, and how would you improve it if you were crowned Miss World ?”

However, her win, competing against 111 contestants from around the world, was not simply about the final gown, the crown, or the stage presence. Her journey to the title was also closely tied to her philosophy and, most importantly, her final answer. Here's what secured the Dominican Republic beauty's win:

The Miss World 2026, who has been advocating for education in her country, spoke about her work regarding taking English education to children in vulnerable communities, explaining how language can give young people the confidence and ability to communicate their ideas and aspirations.

“Xin chào, Vietnam. Buenos dias, República Dominicana. I'm so happy. My beauty with a purpose is to take the English program to kids in vulnerable communities, because I believe that when they know this language, the opportunities that the doors that can open to their life, it's a huge, big door…Because I was talking to the girls and telling them that thanks to that tool, we are here. We have the tool to express our feelings, to express our purpose,” she said, stressing that English remains a tool that can help children throughout their lives.

About Joheirry Mola According to the Miss World Organisation, she has a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. She is the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, which promotes English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities. She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development.