Miss World 2026 winning answer: Here's what Joheirry Mola from the Dominican Republic answered to the finale question
Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola promotes English education in vulnerable communities, and her final answer, which secured her win, highlighted her advocacy.
Joheirry Mola Dominguez from the Dominican Republic was crowned the Miss World 2026 in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday, September 5. Miss World 2025, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, crowned Joheirry her successor in a glamorous event.
Also Read | Miss World 2026: Who is Joheirry Mola, the Dominican Republic beauty who won the coveted crown
However, her win, competing against 111 contestants from around the world, was not simply about the final gown, the crown, or the stage presence. Her journey to the title was also closely tied to her philosophy and, most importantly, her final answer. Here's what secured the Dominican Republic beauty's win:
What was Miss World 2026 Joheirry Mola's winning answer?
In the finale round, Joheirry Mola was asked by the judges' panel, “Which Beauty With A Purpose cause have you supported in your country, and how would you improve it if you were crowned Miss World?”
The Miss World 2026, who has been advocating for education in her country, spoke about her work regarding taking English education to children in vulnerable communities, explaining how language can give young people the confidence and ability to communicate their ideas and aspirations.
“Xin chào, Vietnam. Buenos dias, República Dominicana. I'm so happy. My beauty with a purpose is to take the English program to kids in vulnerable communities, because I believe that when they know this language, the opportunities that the doors that can open to their life, it's a huge, big door…Because I was talking to the girls and telling them that thanks to that tool, we are here. We have the tool to express our feelings, to express our purpose,” she said, stressing that English remains a tool that can help children throughout their lives.
About Joheirry Mola
According to the Miss World Organisation, she has a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. She is the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, which promotes English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities. She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development.
The 75th Miss World
The Miss World finale took place by the sea in the heart of Nha Trang, celebrating the beauty pageant's 75th anniversary. While Joheirry Mola won the Miss World title after competing against 111 contestants from around the world, Elisabeth Reynes of Spain was the first runner-up in the competition, and Taanusiya Chetty of Malaysia was the second runner-up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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