Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress
- Neeti Mohan broke her pregnancy news to fans on her second wedding anniversary with hubby Nihaar Pandya and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her maternity fashion in a thigh-high yellow tie and dye dress which seals the boho chic vibe too | Check pictures inside
Fans can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as singer Neeti Mohan recently took the Internet by storm with her pregnancy news. On her second wedding anniversary Neeti announced that she and hubby Nihaar Pandya are expecting their first child and their adorable photoshoot left netizens gushing.
Taking to her social media handle, Neeti shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a tie-dye dress that painted the Internet yellow with happiness and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her easy to wear ensemble. Posing in the backdrop of the sea, the excited parents-to-be were seen caressing Neeti’s belly as shutterbugs captured their intimate moment.
Needless to say, we are adding Neeti’s sultry fashion to our maternity diary which is already thick with fashion inspirations from Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s slay style from earlier this year. The thigh-high dress came with half-sleeves and a buttoned-down front with a crisp collar.
Neeti accessorised the shirt dress with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold chain pendant, funky finger rings and a charms bracelet all from The Jewel Gallery. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, the diva completed her attire with a pair of multi-coloured sandals that sealed the boho chic vibe.
Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Neeti amped up the glam quotient with neutral shades makeup, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. The overall breesy look is also perfect as a resort wear or a day out on the beach.
The tie-dye dress is credited to Indian fashion label Fuss Pot that boasts of boho and quirky outfits with its interesting mix of Western wear and utilities. Neeti Mohan was styled by wardrobe stylist and curator Saachi Vijaywargia.
