Mrunal Thakur is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps on slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing a casual look to showing us how to deck up in festive colour and ensuring that the limelight never leaves the side, to slaying a formal look in a power suit, Mrunal can do it all. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion which is well reflected in the snippets from her fashion diaries. Mrunal is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Gumraah. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, Gumraah is slated for a theatrical release on April 7. Mrunal Thakur promotes Gumraah wearing this...(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor, a day back, shared a string of pictures from the promotion diaries and gave us fresh fashion inspo for the upcoming summer season. With the spring setting in and summer on the way, Mrunal showed us how to merge comfort and style together in a stunning jumpsuit. Playing muse to fashion designer house CULT GAIA, Mrunal picked a blue jumpsuit from the shelves of the designer house and rocked the look. Mrunal decked up in a ribbed jumpsuit featuring slip sleeves and a plunging neckline. The jumpsuit hugged Mrunal's shape and cascaded to wide legs below the waist. "Hello this is 911 …. what is your emergency,” Mrunal captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mrunal further accessorised her look for the day in sleek golden finger rings from the house of Timeless Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Rahul Vijay, Mrunal wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the photoshoot and aced the look to perfection. Assisted by makeup artist Sophie Ta, Mrunal decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

