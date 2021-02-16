MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga
Former Indian team captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted looking quite dapper on Monday with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who looked stunning as always, for a friend's wedding. Sakshi took to her Instagram feed and posted several photos from the wedding ceremony, flaunting her gorgeous pale pink lehenga. Sakshi wore the sequinned pink lehenga with pink and silver embroidery on tulle with a sleeveless sequinned blouse and matching tulle dupatta with a sequinned border all around. She accesorized her look with polki and bead earrings and matching choker, several rings, a watch and her signature nose pin. In one picture Sakshi can be seen wearing huge sunglasses with a very fancy pink chain. She had her middle-parted hair up in a bun, and she opted for heavy eye make-up and nude lips to complete her look. Dhoni on the other hand was seen in a draped peach kurta with embroidery on the sleeves, a matching, embroidered Nehru jacket and white churidar. He sported a slight stubble and wore brown shoes to complete his look.
Also seen in one of the photos along with the couple were some friends and Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, who was wearing a white kurta with an asymmetrical hem, matching white pyjama and white slides for footwear, he completed his look with a patterned bright pink Nehru jacket which he left open. For a previous ceremony Sakshi had worn a mint green lehenga and off shoulder blouse which she paired with big earrings, minimal make-up and had her side-parted hair cascading down her back.
On the professional front, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket in August of last year, and now only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the captain of team Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
