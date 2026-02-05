Myntra Fashion Carnival: Grab perfumes from Elizabeth Arden, Michael Kors, Chopard, DAVIDOFF and more, at up to 60% off

Buying a perfume online has its own kind of thrill. With competitive pricing, endless choices and the ease of shopping at the click of a button, it feels both exciting and rewarding. You may not be able to test the fragrance right away. That’s true. But the variety available online is massive. It’s easy to feel spoilt for choice. And when luck is on your side, mega discounts on best-loved brands make the deal even sweeter. This may be the perfect time to refresh your fragrance collection, as the Myntra Fashion Carnival is live right now. So why wait? Explore favourites from Elizabeth Arden, Michael Kors, Davidoff and Estée Lauder. Find your signature scent with irresistible deals at Myntra Fashion Carnival. (Unsplash) Find a scent that feels unmistakably you, or find one that is worth gifting to the love of your life this Valentine's Day!

Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau de Toilette for women is a timeless, elegant fragrance that celebrates confidence and femininity. This iconic scent opens with fresh floral notes, followed by a rich heart of red roses and jasmine. Warm honey and sandalwood add depth and lasting appeal.Perfect for day or evening wear. The compact 30 ml bottle is easy to carry. Ideal for everyday use and travel. It delivers a classic, luxurious fragrance experience.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette for women is a fresh, vibrant fragrance inspired by Mediterranean summers. It opens with crisp notes of lemon and apple. The heart feels soft and floral, while warm musk adds balance. Light and refreshing, it is perfect for everyday wear. The 50 ml bottle is practical and stylish, making it ideal for work, travel and casual outings.

Jimmy Choo Man Blue Eau de Toilette is a bold yet refined fragrance for modern men. It opens with fresh citrus notes that feel clean and energetic. A warm heart of leather and spices adds depth. Woody undertones create a smooth, lasting finish. Perfect for everyday wear or evenings out, the 30 ml bottle is compact and travel-friendly, making it easy to carry while staying effortlessly stylish.

Michael Kors Wonderlust Eau de Parfum for women is a warm, inviting fragrance with a sense of escape. It opens with soft florals and gentle spice. The heart feels creamy and elegant, while woody notes add depth. Rich yet wearable, it suits both day and evening wear. The 50 ml bottle is stylish and practical, perfect for daily use or travel, and leaves a lasting, luxurious impression.

Chopard Rose Malaki Eau de Parfum for men is a bold and sophisticated fragrance. It blends rich rose notes with warm spices for a powerful opening. Smoky woods add depth and intensity. The scent feels luxurious and long-lasting, perfect for evenings or special occasions. Presented in an elegant 80 ml bottle, it makes a strong statement and suits men who enjoy distinctive, confident fragrances with a refined edge.

Calvin Klein Eternity Amber Essence Intense Parfum for women is deep, warm and captivating. It opens with soft florals that feel elegant and modern. Rich amber notes take centre stage, adding warmth and intensity. The fragrance feels sensual yet refined, making it ideal for evening wear. The 50 ml bottle is sleek and timeless, perfect for women who enjoy long-lasting scents with a bold, luxurious character.

Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette for men is a classic, refreshing fragrance that never goes out of style. It opens with crisp aquatic and minty notes. The heart feels clean and aromatic, while woody undertones add balance. Light yet masculine, it suits everyday wear. The generous 125 ml bottle offers lasting value and is ideal for men who enjoy fresh, timeless scents.

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Intense Pour Homme Eau de Parfum is bold, rich and unforgettable. It opens with warm, sweet notes that feel powerful and modern. The heart brings depth and intensity, balanced by woody undertones. This fragrance is made for evenings and special occasions. The 100 ml bottle is striking and luxurious, perfect for men who enjoy confident, long-lasting scents with a strong personality.



Estée Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum for women is a timeless floral fragrance with a romantic feel. It opens with fresh, soft floral notes that feel elegant and graceful. The heart is rich and feminine, while warm undertones add depth. Ideal for day or evening wear, this 30 ml bottle is compact and easy to carry, offering a long-lasting, classic scent for everyday elegance.



FAQs on perfumes How long do perfumes usually last? Longevity depends on concentration, ingredients, skin type, and application method. Where should perfume be applied? Apply on pulse points like wrists, neck, and behind ears. What is the difference between EDT and EDP? EDP lasts longer and smells stronger than EDT. How should perfumes be stored? Store away from heat, light, and moisture for longevity. Can perfumes expire over time? Yes, perfumes can change scent after several years.