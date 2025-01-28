Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE: Stylish bottoms to add to your wardrobe now

Ready to upgrade your wardrobe? The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is here to bring you the ultimate fashion bonanza! It’s time to refresh your closet with trendy and stylish bottoms that are perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a casual outing, office wear, or a glamorous night out. Dive into this unmissable shopping fest and elevate your style game like never before. Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE(Pexels)

With the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST in full swing, get a wide range of bottoms that cater to every vibe and preference. From comfy joggers and classic denims to chic trousers and versatile skirts, this fest has it all. Explore the season’s best collections from your favourite brands at unbeatable prices and get ready to strut in style.

Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to grab all your fashion favourites! The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is your chance to stay ahead of the style curve with the trendiest bottoms in town. Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe or simply looking to experiment, this is your moment. But hurry because fashion waits for no one! The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is live now but only until 29th January. Mark your calendars, make your wishlists, and shop your heart out before it’s too late. Get ready to haul your way to a stylish new you with Myntra!

Top picks for women:

Sassy skirts

Twirl into the season with skirts that make heads turn! If you’re into flirty minis, elegant midis, or flowy maxis, Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has the perfect picks for you. Pair a pleated skirt with a crop top for brunch or a chic pencil skirt with a blazer for boss-lady vibes. These skirts are designed to keep you stylishly comfy no matter where you go.

Comfy jeans

Who says comfort can’t be chic? Jeans are the ultimate wardrobe saviour, blending laid-back vibes with a polished look. From flared denims s to distressed ones, these bottoms are a must-have for every modern woman. Perfect for shopping sprees, coffee dates, or even casual Fridays, they’re your go-to for effortless elegance.

Trendy trousers

When in doubt, trousers are the answer. From wide-legged beauties to tailored fits, Myntra’s collection will have you owning every room you walk into. Dress them up with heels and a satin blouse or keep it cool with sneakers and a tucked-in tee.

Bold bottoms (Printed and statement)

Take your fashion game up a notch with printed and statement bottoms that steal the spotlight. Animal prints, geometric patterns, or bold stripes; these are for the trendsetters who dare to be different. Perfect for parties, holidays, or even an impromptu photoshoot, these statement bottoms will have you standing out in style.

Top picks for men:

Classic chinos

Chinos are every man’s style weapon! Perfect for nailing that smart-casual look, these versatile bottoms can take you from office hours to happy hours with ease. If you’re into earthy tones or bold colours, Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has a chino for every mood. Pair them with a crisp shirt or a casual polo, and you’re good to go!

Relaxed joggers

Why choose between comfort and style when you can have both? Joggers are no longer just for lounging, they’re your go-to for streetwear vibes too. Pair them with a hoodie or an oversized tee and step out looking effortlessly cool. With plenty of colours and fits to choose from, you’ll be living in these all season long.

Sharp trousers

Suit up and slay with Myntra’s collection of sharp trousers that scream sophistication. Whether it’s a formal event, a date night, or an important meeting, these trousers will have you looking suave and confident. Add a tailored blazer and polished shoes, and you’ll be the definition of dapper.

Bold printed bottoms

Men, it’s time to break free from boring basics! Bold printed bottoms are here to add some fun to your wardrobe. Think checks, tropical prints, or funky stripes; they’re perfect for a casual day out or a holiday vibe. Pair them with a solid shirt or tee, and let your bottoms do the talking!

Don’t let the clock tick away on these incredible deals! The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is your chance to grab stylish, versatile, and statement-making bottoms for both men and women, all under one roof. With the sale ending on 29th January, now’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with trendy picks that suit every occasion.

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST sale on bottoms FAQs What is the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST? The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is a limited-time shopping festival offering incredible deals and discounts on trendy bottoms and other stylish wardrobe essentials for men and women. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your style at amazing prices!

Can I return or exchange products purchased during the fest? Yes, Myntra provides easy return and exchange options for most products, subject to their return policy. Make sure to check the return and exchange eligibility of the product before purchasing.

What types of bottoms are available during the fest? You’ll find a wide range of stylish bottoms, including skirts, culottes, trousers, joggers, chinos, and statement printed pieces for both men and women. Whether you need something chic, casual, or formal, Myntra has it all.

When does the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST end? The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST ends on 29th January. Don’t miss out—shop now and grab your favourites before the fest is over!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.